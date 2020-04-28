Fans react as Sky Sports announces the greatest ever PL goal

Premier League fans were asked to vote for the greatest ever Premier League goal by Sky Sports.

Sky Sports asked football fans to vote for their favourite Premier League goal in the history of the competition and the result will surprise you.

The Premier League began 28 years ago and we have so many incredible goals. Picking the best goal every season is hard enough but to pick the greatest goal in almost three decades of football is a monumental task.

Sky asked the fans to vote for the goal they thought was worthy of being named as the greatest ever and the supporters were spoilt for choice.

Dennis Bergkamp's phenomenal goal against Newcastle, Papiss Cisse's physics-defying strike for Chelsea, Paolo Di Canio's sensational goal against Wimbledon and Wayne Rooney's overhead stunner against Manchester City all spring to mind.

However, none of those goals were good enough to take the top spot which is quite surprising considering how incredible each of them were.

The greatest goal in the history of the Premier League, as voted by the fans, was Son Heung-min's solo goal against Burnley earlier this season. The strike won 26% of the votes and was given the crown but rival fans are simply not happy.

Many of them feel that Son's goal was nowhere near as good as a few other goals scored by players of their clubs. Are they just biased or is the Korean's goal simply not as good as people claim it to be?

Premier League fans had their say on Twitter.

I will never understand how Bergkamp's flick against Newcastle wasn't even shortlisted. Never seen anyone do this since. pic.twitter.com/1VaujwohW8 — Scott Hope (@Scott_Hope) April 27, 2020

Not even the best solo goal. Ben arfa and Boufal both scored better solos — Riyadinho19 (@riyadinho19) April 27, 2020

Oh behave Di Canio is the greatest any other answer is just wrong — Paul (@Paulthehammer79) April 27, 2020

Am i seeing this right ???!

I've seen 10 or more scored against Norwich alone better... — Ncfc (@Ben89324448) April 27, 2020

Heung Min Son “the greatest ever premier league goal” who on earth did they get to vote on this? https://t.co/fa0Fk7s2gk — Dan Kennedy (@DankennedyAFC) April 27, 2020

no way are people seriously saying son's goal against burnley is the greatest goal in prem history it would struggle to make top 10 https://t.co/LXz3tPBrQF — yusuf (@splxshford) April 27, 2020

Son at #1?!?



WHAT — Cinematic Wrestling Fan. (@JustSimplyLee) April 27, 2020