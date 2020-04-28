Quick links

Fans react as Sky Sports announces the greatest ever PL goal

Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur speaks with Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham...
Premier League fans were asked to vote for the greatest ever Premier League goal by Sky Sports.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 7, 2019...

Sky Sports asked football fans to vote for their favourite Premier League goal in the history of the competition and the result will surprise you. 

The Premier League began 28 years ago and we have so many incredible goals. Picking the best goal every season is hard enough but to pick the greatest goal in almost three decades of football is a monumental task. 

Sky asked the fans to vote for the goal they thought was worthy of being named as the greatest ever and the supporters were spoilt for choice.

 

Dennis Bergkamp's phenomenal goal against Newcastle, Papiss Cisse's physics-defying strike for Chelsea, Paolo Di Canio's sensational goal against Wimbledon and Wayne Rooney's overhead stunner against Manchester City all spring to mind. 

However, none of those goals were good enough to take the top spot which is quite surprising considering how incredible each of them were.  

The greatest goal in the history of the Premier League, as voted by the fans, was Son Heung-min's solo goal against Burnley earlier this season. The strike won 26% of the votes and was given the crown but rival fans are simply not happy. 

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Many of them feel that Son's goal was nowhere near as good as a few other goals scored by players of their clubs. Are they just biased or is the Korean's goal simply not as good as people claim it to be?

Premier League fans had their say on Twitter. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

an angry looking Wanderers supporter during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

