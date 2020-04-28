Quick links

Everton fans react to report about £17.4m move for defender

The Toffees are reportedly close to completing a very smart deal.

According to Sport, Everton are close to agreeing a £17.4 million deal to bring Jean Clair Todibo to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window. 

The Frenchman is highly rated by Barcelona fans but the economic implications due to everything that has been going on in the world now will force the Spanish champions to part ways with their young defender. 

The report claims that Everton entered into talks with Barcelona over a deal for Todibo weeks ago and it is coming to completion now. 

 

Barcelona reportedly wanted £21.7 million for the 20-year-old but the Toffees seem to have convinced them to settle for £17.4 million with the difference amount going their way as bonuses subject to the player's achievements. 

Todibo could prove to be raw for the Premier League but that isn't to say that he won't be a success. Standing at 6ft 3in tall, the Frenchman isn't fazed by the physical side of the game which should shorten his settling in time if the move does happen. 

A little over £17 million for a player of his quality and potential is an incredible bargain. Everton fans are delighted with the news but a few of them are worried over how this will affect their other reported transfers. 

Here's how a few of them reacted on Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

