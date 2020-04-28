Is Emergence season 2 confirmed? Fans are eager for more!

It's obvious that fans want more, but is Emergence season 2 confirmed?

At the moment, entertainment is more important than ever.

There are lots of ways we can keep ourselves busy and immersed under the current circumstances, but nothing is quite so engaging as losing yourself in a brilliant TV series.

We've had no shortage of great titles as of late and viewers have recently been invited to dive into the story of Emergence.

This mystery-thriller was created by Tara Butters and Michele Fazekas, centring on a police chief on Long Island's Peconic Bay who takes in a young girl found at the site of a perplexing accident. The child has no memory of the event, but as Jo Evans (played by Allison Tolman) begins to investigate she soon unearths a whirlwind of secrets with far greater implications than anticipated.

It's an intriguing premise and the narrative plays out wonderfully across the batch of 13 episodes, but can we expect more?

Is Emergence season 2 confirmed?

No, Emergence season 2 has not been confirmed.

While there is no news of cancellation either, the likelihood of renewal isn't exactly high.

TV Series Finale notes that the show's ratings weren't brilliant to begin with and dropped as the series progressed. They include that it averages at a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.71 million viewers. The source also expresses doubts that it will be picked up for another season when taking the ratings into consideration.

The realm of television is more competitive than ever and the sheer volume of great shows reaching us means that sometimes quality productions can still miss out on gaining the attention of their target demographics.

CinemaBlend also addresses that, when premiering on ABC, they would interrupt its regular schedule with one-off titles like The Douglas Dynasty, which suggests a loss of confidence in it due to falling ratings.

Fans want more Emergence

A number of audiences have taken to Twitter to express their hopes for a second season of Emergence.

Some have showered the first season with praise, offered predictions going ahead, while others have reached out to the crew to see if they have word of potential renewal.

When considering renewal, it's always important to consider the demand for it. In this case, it's clear that fans would be thrilled with the prospect of another batch of episodes.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Geez, I’m really craving a Season 2 of Emergence. The setting is lovely, the story is captivating, and @Allison_Tolman is fantastic. I do enjoy seeing Allison’s tweets about clothing, but I really want another season of Emergence! — Stir Crazy Makena (@MakDPostmodern) April 5, 2020

@Allison_Tolman THEY DID NOT CANCEL EMERGENCE DID THEY? I LOVE THIS SHOW>> YOU ARE AWESOME. as this FRONTRUNNER>> WE NEED SEASON 2!!! — OT/Nomad (@nomadmc) March 29, 2020

@EmergenceABC it was a awesome season 1 I hope that to see season 2 very cool show shape shifter I know that piper will come back #emergence — Mohammed Ahmed (@lionheart305) April 8, 2020

Can't wait!!!! Any news on #Emergence Season 2???? — Justin Larimore (@JustinLarimore) April 16, 2020

I don't know - but Quarantine has been a great opportunity to binge #Emergence . Any word on season 2? #pleasepleaseplease — Nell (@Importantverbs) April 23, 2020

We need a season 2!!#Emergence — Elana (@MayanPrincess88) January 29, 2020

