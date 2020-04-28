How to make TikTok's Edible Cookie Dough - step by step recipe here!

It's time to get out of bed and into the kitchen, because there's another crazy TikTok recipe to try whilst you're stuck at home in lockdown.

Food trends are huge on TikTok right now. With most of the world in lockdown, everyone is becoming a professional baker as they turn to their kitchen for a bit of at home entertainment.

Everybody is continuing to try TikTok's Whipped Coffee as an alternative to their usual Starbucks iced coffee on the go. But the newest recipe that everyone is trying for themselves is Edible Cookie Dough!

The world is going crazy for TikTok's easy cookie dough recipe, and it's completely safe to eat. If you want to give it a go for yourself during quarantine, here's just how to do it.

What is Edible Cookie Dough?

Everyone loves making normal cookies and eating the mixture whilst you're making it. But did you know this actually isn't very good for you. Lots of cookie recipes contain eggs, and eating raw egg can be really dangerous as it can contain the bacteria Salmonella, which can cause food poisoning.

So instead, the new and much safer trend is to make the cookie dough without making the actual cookies. The edible cookie dough doesn't contain any eggs or raw ingredients that will harm you, and there are loads of recipes online.

Popular ice cream brand Ben and Jerry's have even come out with their own edible cookie dough that you can buy in shops!

But if you want to make it yourself, the most popular recipe's are on TikTok.

How do you make TikTok's Edible Cookie Dough?

There are a lot of different variations of the recipe, but they're all pretty similar.

First, put 2 tbsp of butter into a bowl.

Add 2 tbsp of granulated sugar and 2 tbsp of soft brown sugar.

Mix the sugar and butter until they have combined together and it is creamy.

Put 4 tbsp of flour onto a baking tray and heat it in the oven for 5-10 minutes on 180 degrees.

Put the heated flour into the butter and sugar mixture and mix.

Add 1/4 tsp of vanilla extract.

Then add a pinch of salt.

And finally add one tsp of milk.

Mix again.

Add some chocolate chips.

Now your Edible Cookie Dough is ready to serve and eat!

You can either put it in a bowl and eat it with a spoon, or roll it into balls.

Turn your Edible Cookie Dough into a milkshake!

After you've made your cookie dough you could even turn it into a milkshake.

Blend the cookie dough you've just made with frozen bananas and milk and you'll have a yummy cookie dough milkshake. Then serve it with some extra cookie dough on the side!

