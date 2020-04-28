Quick links

Leicester City

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Leicester City want Premier League assist-machine Van Persie called 'world-class'

Danny Owen
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester FC at Turf Moor on March 16, 2019 in Burnley,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City reportedly want to raid Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to add Gunners starlet Bukayo Saka to Brendan Rodgers' Foxes squad.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal takes on Alex Iwobi of Everton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Leicester City are hoping to snatch Bukayo Saka away from Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer, according to 90Min.

That sentence alone will send shivers down the spines of everyone in North London. Even before the global health crisis put the entire footballing world on hold, The Gunners were struggling to tie down arguably their star performer since the turn of the year to a new, long-term deal.

It is common knowledge that academy graduate-turned-first-team star Saka is out of contract in 2021.

The Sun reports that the 18-year-old has been offered a £27,000-a-week rise on his current £3,000 wages but, until he puts pen to paper, Saka will always have one foot dangling ominsously out of the door.

And Arsenal may be forced to do the unthinkable and sell their rising star this summer, in order to avoid losing him on a free 12 months later.

No one in Mikel Arteta’s squad can match Saka’s remarkable tally of nine assists this season with the jet-heeled forward thriving in an unfamiliar left-back role in recent times. So the prospect of the London-born winger starting next season in the blue of Leicester does not bare thinking about.

Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring a goal for Arsenal during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England.

“Very good, world-class. He makes it look easy but this pass – like I said, only the great players can give those passes,” Arsenal legend Robin van Persie told BT (21 February, 10pm) after Saka served up Alexandre Lacazette’s winner away at Olympiakos on a garnished plate.

“Ryan Giggs used to give those passes, Dennis Bergkamp, Paul Scholes.”

While Saka has shown no desire to force a move away from Arsenal, the chance to play under Brendan Rodgers might just tempt him to consider his future. After all, the Leicester boss has a history when it comes to turning young players into established stars.

Djibril Sidibe of Everton tackles Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch