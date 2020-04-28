Report: Leicester City want Premier League assist-machine Van Persie called 'world-class'

Leicester City reportedly want to raid Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to add Gunners starlet Bukayo Saka to Brendan Rodgers' Foxes squad.

Leicester City are hoping to snatch Bukayo Saka away from Premier League rivals Arsenal this summer, according to 90Min.

That sentence alone will send shivers down the spines of everyone in North London. Even before the global health crisis put the entire footballing world on hold, The Gunners were struggling to tie down arguably their star performer since the turn of the year to a new, long-term deal.

It is common knowledge that academy graduate-turned-first-team star Saka is out of contract in 2021.

The Sun reports that the 18-year-old has been offered a £27,000-a-week rise on his current £3,000 wages but, until he puts pen to paper, Saka will always have one foot dangling ominsously out of the door.

And Arsenal may be forced to do the unthinkable and sell their rising star this summer, in order to avoid losing him on a free 12 months later.

No one in Mikel Arteta’s squad can match Saka’s remarkable tally of nine assists this season with the jet-heeled forward thriving in an unfamiliar left-back role in recent times. So the prospect of the London-born winger starting next season in the blue of Leicester does not bare thinking about.

“Very good, world-class. He makes it look easy but this pass – like I said, only the great players can give those passes,” Arsenal legend Robin van Persie told BT (21 February, 10pm) after Saka served up Alexandre Lacazette’s winner away at Olympiakos on a garnished plate.

“Ryan Giggs used to give those passes, Dennis Bergkamp, Paul Scholes.”

While Saka has shown no desire to force a move away from Arsenal, the chance to play under Brendan Rodgers might just tempt him to consider his future. After all, the Leicester boss has a history when it comes to turning young players into established stars.