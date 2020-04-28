Coronavirus, Explained review – 5 important messages from the new Netflix series

At a time when it feels like the same coronavirus information is just looped all day, Netflix and Vox have teamed up to bring us an informative, visually appealing limited series, Coronavirus, Explained.

Currently, there is only one 26-minute-long episode available to view but in that time, the show explains some of the complex scientific concepts behind the coronavirus pandemic brilliantly.

Here are five things you need to remember from episode one.

THEY KNEW: Netflix warned us about The Next Pandemic months ago

1: This wasn’t a surprise

The series opens with a compilation of world leaders downplaying the potential risk of coronavirus.

“The situation is absolutely under control” - Italian Prime Minister.

“This is one of our enemies’ plots” - Iranian President.

"No one knew there would be a pandemic” – Donald Trump.

In reality, a lot of medical experts knew that this could happen sooner rather than later. Even Bill Gates knew, telling Netflix in May 2019, “Pandemic is our greatest risk. One that would rival the gigantic wars of the past.”

2: It could be a lot worse

It’s easy to feel anxious about the current global pandemic, but it’s important to remember that humanity has survived far worse pandemics.

A visualisation of deadliness against contagiousness showed that Covid-19 is pretty much nothing compared to some of the other viral outbreaks over the past 200 years.

3. More research is vital

Funding scientific research and funding public health services is the most important aspect in resisting deadly diseases.

From bat research groups in Southern China to the development of vaccines in laboratories across the world, the only way to respond to a global pandemic is to understand it.

I KNOW THAT VOICE: Actor JK Simmons provides the narration to Coronavirus, Explained

4: There's been a lack of political transparency

From the disregard for the WHO legislation after the SARS outbreak to the silencing of Dr Li Wenliang, the lack of transparency from authorities is quite scary.

If the government had listened to Dr Wenliang’s concerns just three weeks earlier, there would have been a 95% reduction in infection rates.

5: Follow the Coronavirus advice

You shouldn’t need to remember this from watching this series, but it’s important nonetheless.

They connect the fact that most Covid-19 patients are male to research suggesting that men wash their hands significantly less than woman. Similarly, they compare St. Louis implementing social distancing measures in the H1N1 pandemic to Philadelphia who did not implement any such measures and the differences in deaths is staggering.