Five best Chanel the Parrot Memes - stay entertained in lockdown!

A parrot has gone viral on every social media platform, and the memes are hilarious.

There's one video that everyone is absolutely loving on social media right now. Yes, of course it's the hilarious Chanel video. A British woman lost her parrot Chanel and took to the English streets to film herself shouting the word 'CHANEL' at the top of her voice, desperate to find her beloved pet.

The parrot has since been reunited with its owner Sandra, who has become internet famous and even appeared on This Morning, speaking live to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

But just because the parrot has been found doesn't mean the humour is over, as the internet has done what it does best and created a load of hilarious memes related to Chanel the Parrot. And here are some of the best ones!

Frank Ocean's song Chanel has got a remix

Popular American singer and songwriter Frank Ocean has a song called Chanel.

A really funny meme is circling the internet which shows the song by Frank Ocean being played, but the lyrics have been replaced with the sound from the original Chanel parrot video.

A woman lost her parrot called Chanel and it’s trending in the UK and this is my favourite meme so far. pic.twitter.com/YJKCySruYk — - (Fasting) (@devilsvengence) April 23, 2020

The Jurassic Park Chanel Meme

Another funny Chanel the parrot meme shows a clip from Jurassic Park, but when the dinosaur opens its mouth to roar, the sound of the woman shouting Chanel appears.

Sandra was shouting her parrots name out really loud, so no wonder it's being compared to a dinosaur!

I will legit never tire of these Chanel memes. pic.twitter.com/lrq6p502D6 — Kristof Hamilton (@KristofHamilton) April 26, 2020

TikTok's 'You'll Never See Me Again' Chanel Meme

Someone has taken to TikTok to create a hilarious meme related to Chanel the parrot.

He dresses up as a grey parrot and films himself opening the window as if he is about to escape. The camera then turns to him and he plays the song Cry For You by September, shouting the words "You'll never see me again!"

Chanel as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race

A meme has been shared of Chanel the Parrot as a contestant on popular TV show RuPaul's Drag Race. I'm sure she would be great on the show.

Me and my sister showed our mum the chanel video

Then she saw this meme and asked us if we saw Chanel on ru paul pic.twitter.com/AkaIajDJXk — Gil Gunderson (@northernramblin) April 27, 2020

Geordie Shore Chanel Meme

A clip of Chloe Ferry from Geordie Shore has been put alongside the caption "Chanel the Parrot after squawking once and being found in the canals". Chloe then says "I should have kept my mouth closed".

Chanel the parrot after squawking once and being found in the canals: pic.twitter.com/c6UivAtHq3 — TonyMahony (@ToniPoney_) April 23, 2020

Chanel's owner loves the memes!

Sandra, the owner of the parrot and star of the original video has made a Twitter account to express her love and support.

She thanks everyone for their amazing messages and comments, and then even says that she is absolutely loving the memes, videos and song mashups that everyone is creating.

Just want to say a huge thank you to absolutely everyone that’s supporting me and Chanel! I really love the memes, the videos and song mashups they’re all so funny! I adore everyone’s amazing messages and comments so THANKYOU!! ❤️❤️ — Chanels Ma (@sandrahannah69) April 26, 2020