Blood: Where to watch the TV series earning widespread acclaim

Right now, all eyes are on Blood as it returns for a second season.

Written by Sophie Petzal, the series first arrived back in November 2018 and centred upon a woman who heads back to her hometown in the wake of her mother's death. She spent many years attempting to flee her past, but her return threatens to consume her completely.

It's brilliant stuff, so here's how to tune in.

Blood: Where to watch the TV series

Both seasons 1 and 2 of Blood are available to stream courtesy of My5.

Blood season 2 began premiering on Monday, April 27th over on Channel 5 at 9 pm. Episodes will air daily until the season reaches its conclusion with a feature-length episode on Friday, May 1st 2020.

Episodes of season 2 only become available when premiering on Channel 5, so if you wish to binge the entire batch in one go, then it's worth waiting until the beginning of May.

Episodes are also available to purchase on Amazon for £2.49 each; there are six episodes in season 1. The entire first season, on the other hand, can be purchased collectively at £13.99 in HD.

So, the best place to head to is My5, linked above.

Channel 5: Blood cast

If you're still uncertain whether to give it a shot, perhaps this list of performers will persuade you!

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are performers who feature across the series:

Adrian Dunbar as Jim Hogan

Grainne Keenan as Fiona Hogan

Sean Duggan as Dez Breen

Diarmuid Noyes as Michael Hogan

Carolina Main as Cat Hogan

Ian Lloyd Anderson as Paul Crowley

Fiona Bell as Gillian Mooney

Denis Conway as Tom Mooney

Darragh O'Toole as Kian

Ingrid Craigie as Mary Hogan

Bernadette McKenna as Marjorie

Desmond Eastwood as Owen Mooney

Ruby Dunne as Rose Crowley

James Heffernan as Joseph Crowley

Jamie O'Neill as Wicko

Shereen Martin as Sarah

Mark O'Regan as Frank

Now, let's hear from the fans...

Fans praise Blood on Twitter

Since the show first surfaced back in 2018, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts and praise.

As expected, a great start to season 2 has encouraged many to continue just that, tweeting out and recommending the series to their followers.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Series 2 of Blood starting on Channel 5 if you're looking for something gripping to watch. Series 1 was fabulous. — Coronavirus Free Zone (@ian_elstub) April 27, 2020

Right, y'all. Grab a brew, turn off your phone, shut the curtains, dim the lights, tell your children "the winner is the person who can stay quiet the longest", and why not gag the dog while you're at it? @Sonic_Screwup's "Blood" is on in ten minutes on Channel 5. — Jack Green (@JackJGreen) April 27, 2020

Excellent Channel 5 drama Blood brilliant cast and acting by all and the script and production is superb .

I have not seen a gripping drama as good as this in a very long time.

Thank you !!!!! — Adele Moyles (@AdeleMoyles) November 21, 2018

Binge watching Channel 5's 'Blood' starring Adrian Dunbar. Catching up on Series 1 before the current series. Riveting! — BS (@cruisa) April 28, 2020

Ooo... #Blood on Channel 5 is really good... I'll definitely be watching the rest — Sal (@MirandaKitten) November 21, 2018

Blood on channel 5 is amazing! #blood — PSG mixer (@MixerPsg) April 27, 2020

