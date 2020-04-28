'Big no, I'd rather Bruce': Some Newcastle fans really don't like reported manager target

Quick links

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Italian boss Luciano Spalletti.

Newcastle United supporters do not appear to be particularly keen on suggestions that Luciano Spalletti could be their next boss.

Calcio Mercato claim that Newcastle’s new owners could turn to Spalletti as the look for a manager who can guide the club into a new era.

 

Spalletti has taken charge at the likes of Inter Milan and Roma during his career so far.

But Newcastle fans feel that there are better options than the Italian, if they want to find a replacement for Steve Bruce.

Bruce’s future at Newcastle looks very insecure right now, with Spalletti the latest in a long list of managers who the Magpies have been linked with.

Bruce has guided Newcastle into 13th place this season, but there are question marks over whether he is the right man to guide a team with ambitions to break into the top six.

Newcastle are set to invest heavily over the summer, and are expected to be a force next term, with considerable investment planned at St. James’ Park.

