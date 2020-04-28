BBC: Who plays Valerie in Killing Eve? Queer as Folk fans will recognise Esther Hall in brief cameo!

The BBC drama killing Eve has always featured a host of well-known acting talent and episode 3 of the newly released third season is no different.

Killing Eve has been one of the BBC's best dramas in recent years.

Since the show arrived on our screens in 2018, Killing Eve has become a global phenomenon and almost certainly has its two leads, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer to thank for that.

However, Oh and Comer are far from the only actors in Killing Eve and fans are regularly introduced to a host of new characters, more often than not, characters who end up getting killed by Villanelle.

One new face introduced briefly in episode 3 of the new series is Valerie, she may not be in the episode for long but has certainly left an impression on viewers but just who is the actress behind this new addition?

DON'T GET TOO ATTACHED: Killing Eve introduces Romanian star as Felix

Killing Eve season 3 on the BBC

Killing Eve's third season arrived on BBC iPlayer on April 13th, a day after the series launch in the US.

The new series picks up the story about six months after the events of season 2 and we join Eve as she slowly starts to get back to work for MI6 while Villanelle has another murder spree on the cards as she looks to win favour with the mysterious Twelve.

In episode 3, Eve hopes to pay a visit to her husband who was left in hospital at the end of season 2 thanks to a typically brutal interrogation from Villanelle.

However, while waiting, a staff member by the name of Valerie informs Eve that Niko had discharged himself a week before.

Who plays Valerie in Killing Eve?

Valerie is played in Killing Eve by Esther Hall.

The 49-year-old Manchester-born actress only appears in Killing Eve for a few moments but, as she has over 40 acting credits to her name, plenty of viewers were quick to pick up on her brief cameo.

Unlike many actors in today's industry, Esther is not active on social media.

Esther Hall: Films and TV

As mentioned, Esther Hall has over 40 acting roles to her name according to IMDb.

The first of these came in 1996 after she graduated from the University of Leeds and came in a single-episode appearance in the ITV drama Peak Practice.

It wasn't long until Esther's big breakthrough role came, however, as in 1999 she began a two-series stint in the cult drama Queer as Folk where she played Romey Sullivan.

Since then, Esther's most notable roles have come in the likes of Waking the Dead, HBO's Rome series, Silent Witness and Black Mirror.

Killing Eve season 3 continues to release first on BBC iPlayer here in the UK with new episodes arriving weekly on Mondays.