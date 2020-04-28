Bayern Munich reportedly open door for Newcastle to grab six-time league champion

Premier League hopefuls Newcastle United have reportedly identified Serie A legend Max Allegri as a potential replacement for Steve Bruce at St James' Park.

Masimilliano Allegri has been overlooked by Bayern Munich with the Bundesliga champions potentially opening the door for Newcastle United to make a high-profile managerial appointment, according to Le10 Sport.

If The Magpies are hoping to reclaim their place amongst the elite of English football, the 52-year-old Italian might be the man to take them there.

Fittingly for a man whose surname translates as ‘Merry’, success and celebration appear to follow Allegri wherever he goes.

This is a man who led Milan to their most recent Scudetto triumph a decade ago before building on the platform Antonio Conte laid at Juventus, winning five straight Serie A titles at the Turin giants and then riding off into the sunset during the summer of 2019.

It remains to be seen whether Allegri would be willing to take up the reigns at Newcastle with the club’s prospective new owner, Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman, dreaming big.

ESPN claims that a man who was welcomed into the Italian Football Hall of Fame two years ago is one of three potential Steve Bruce replacements in the Magpies’ sights, alongside Lucien Favre and Mauricio Pochettino.

And Newcastle, it seems, have avoided a potentially gruelling battle with Bayern for Allegri’s signature. FC Hollywood turned down the Italian, who offered his services ahead of 2020/21, as they wanted Thomas Tuchel to be their new leading man instead.

With the methodical Frenchman opting to stay at PSG, Bayern took a leaf out of Manchester United’s book instead by offering Hansi Flick a three-year deal earlier in April.

So if Newcastle really want a truly world-class managerial talent, they may never have a better opportunity.