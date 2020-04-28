Quick links

Aston Villa loanee Pepe Reina talks about his future plans

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Aston Villa only brought AC Milan loanee Pepe Reina back to the Premier League in January - but the goalkeeper's future remains in Serie A.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa dejected after his mistake allowing Harvey Barnes of Leicester City to score his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston...

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina has made it clear that he won’t be playing for Dean Smith when the 2020/21 season kicks off, admitting that he plans to see out the final year of his contract at AC Milan during an Instagram Q&A.

After six years away, a former Liverpool goalkeeper made a shock return to the Premier League during the January transfer window. But Reina would be forgiven for wishing he had stayed at the San Siro instead.

After all, it’s fair to say that a spell between the sticks at Aston Villa hasn’t exactly worked out. Then again, what did he expect considering that the relegation-threatened Midland giants have comfortably the worst defensive record in the division?

Reina produced a heroic display against Tottenham Hotspur, only to end up on the losing side thanks to a 94th minute Bjorn Engels howler. The World Cup winner himself was to blame last time out, however, setting Leicester on their way to a 4-0 thrashing with a high-profile error of his own.

So even if Villa do avoid the drop, don’t expect the 37-year-old to stick around.

Leicester City's English midfielder Harvey Barnes takes the ball around Aston Villa's Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina on his way to scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League...

"After the loan to Aston Villa I have to go back (to Milan),” says Reina, the former Napoli, Valencia and Bayern Munich glovesman. “The idea is to see out the last year of the contract that I have left."

That does not mean, however, that Villa will need to bring a replacement to the club over the summer. Tom Heaton and Jed Steer will return from injury eventually while Orjan Nyland offered a timely reminder of his talents during some exceptional displays in the run to the EFL Cup final.

And then there is young Finn Viljami Sinisalo, who has been tipped by some as a future number one at Villa Park.

Pepe Reina of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

