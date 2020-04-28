Quick links

Arsenal back away from signing one player, could still happen - report

Arsenal are reportedly interested in the Barcelona centre-back.

Arsenal have backed down in their pursuit of Samuel Umtiti, according to a report.

The Gunners had been tentatively linked with a move for the Barcelona centre-back in recent weeks.

But with the global health crisis hitting many European sides financially, Arsenal had struggled to meet the Catalan club's demands.

That is according to Spanish outlet Sport, who claim that the North Londoners - and Napoli and Inter Milan - had already enquired about signing him.

 

However, the report adds that Barca might be willing to loan out the France international if the club they do business with was willing to agree to a compulsory purchase clause by July of 2021.

In other words, Arsenal could still take him to the Emirates Stadium if they agree to sign him permanently next summer.

This would be a risky pledge by the Premier League side, who paid a reported £15 million to sign Dani Ceballos on loan [The Sun] last summer.

The Spaniard has been very hit and miss in England, with injuries also taking their toll, but it'd be a much worse deal for Arsenal if they forced to buy him outright.

Compulsory purchase agreements are risky business and a club without Champions League revenue for as long as the Gunners - who haven't finished in the top four for since 2016 - makes them a big gamble.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

