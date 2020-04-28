Everything you must know about when Isabelle will come to join your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is one of the biggest games of the year and there has been a recent update which has added shrubs as well as a mischievous fox who sells fake paintings alongside legitimate ones. However, while this is a new update for everyone, some people have only begun building their haven and thus want to know when the ever popular Isabelle will come to join their island.

There are lots of villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons and there will come a point when you want to kick some of them off your land. However, before this, you'll first need to get villagers to join your tropical resort so you can get Isabelle to come along too.

Below you'll discover when and how to get arguably the most popular character from the series to join your paradise in the making.

When does Isabelle come to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Isabelle comes to your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons once you've updated the Resident Services Center into a building.

The Resident Services Center is nothing more than a tent inside a square of land, but you need to upgrade it into a building for Isabelle to join your island.

Below you'll discover how to upgrade the Resident Services.

How to upgrade Resident Services in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You must have the Nooks craft the Nook's Cranny shop to eventually upgrade the Resident Services Center into a building in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Soon after, Tom Nook will ask you to craft a bridge so you can start expanding upon the island.

Once you've done that, you'll then be informed of three new villagers planning to join your tropical paradise.

This'll result in you needing to plot the homes for each newcomer, but you will also need to craft three unique exterior and interior items for them all as well.

Although this sounds like a chore, it's ultimately good as it results in you crafting the ladder out of necessity.

Following the completion of this task and the arrival of all three villagers, Tom Nook will make one of his announcements to say that Resident Services is relocating.

A couple of days later the once Resident Services tent should be transformed into a mighty building and Isabelle will be revealed as part of the staff.