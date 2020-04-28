Quick links

Ancelotti insists Everton need to sign £70m star - report

Shane Callaghan
Everton have been linked with a big-money move for the Brazilian.

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly 'insisted' to Everton's hierarchy that they must sign Philippe Coutinho when the transfer window opens.

Sport have reported in recent weeks that the Toffees are willing to meet Barcelona's demands when signing the 27-year-old playmaker.

According to Bleacher Report, Coutinho, who used to play for Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool, could be available for £70 million.

That would require the Toffees to smash their transfer record and, according to a report from Spain, Ancelotti wants the Goodison Park club to do just that.

 

Sport have now reported that the Italian coach is urging Marcel Brands and Everton's owners to do everything they can to make the deal happen.

The report adds that Ancelotti believes that Coutinho is a necessary addition if his side are going to rival the Premier League's elite.

Many media outlets might be forgetting the fact that there's a global health emergency which will have a widespread knock-on effect in the football world.

Basically, it's quite unlikely that Everton will have a spare £70 million lying around that they can use to buy Coutinho with, given they're losing millions as it is.

They might still be interested, but an initial loan deal would seem most plausible.

