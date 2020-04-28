£50m star linked to Tottenham wants move away from club - report

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been interested in the Cameroon star for a while.

Tottenham Hotspur might've been given a boost in their reported pursuit of Andre Onana.

The Ajax goalkeeper has been regularly linked with a move to Spurs over the past six months or so.

Nothing materialised in January, but in February it was reported by The Daily Mail that the Cameroon international could be worth as much as £50 million and was keen on a move to the Premier League.

And now there's potentially more momentum regarding a switch to North London, as Dutch publication De Telegraaf report that the 24-year-old has a desire to leave the Eredivisie giants when the transfer window opens.

The report adds that Ajax's sporting director Marc Overmars is trying to keep him in the Netherlands for at least one more year, but that Onana is intent on going.

This benefits Tottenham - and other clubs interested, like Barcelona - because it could, in theory, make him easier to sign.

If Onana was happy in Amsterdam then that's one thing, but the rumour that he wants to leave certainly benefits the clubs who are reportedly interested in him.

The North Londoners are going to need at least one new goalkeeper this summer, with Michel Vorm out of contract and Hugo Lloris out of form for the best part of two years.