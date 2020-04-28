£40m Premier League star could've joined West Ham as youngster, former team-mate claims

Everton paid a huge sum to bring Alex Iwobi to Goodison Park from Arsenal last summer - but he could've been playing for The Hammers instead.

£40 million Everton winger Alex Iwobi could have joined West Ham United before he big-money move to Goodison Park, the Nigerian international’s former Arsenal team-mate Chuba Akpom has told Don Dada during an Instagram Live session.

A few years ago, two exciting young forwards of Nigerian descent were rising through the ranks at the Emirates.

Iwobi, a skilful and versatile attacker who impressed Arsene Wenger with his vision in the final third would eventually force his way into Arsenal’s first team plans in 2015, two years after centre-forward Akpom had made his senior bow in an iconic red shirt - but both would be forced to bid farewell to life in north London in order to fulfil their potential.

Iwobi made an eye-catching £40 million move to Everton last summer while Akpom helped PAOK win their first Greek Super League title since 1985 a year ago, emulating Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ by going the whole season unbeaten.

But according to the latter, the former might have spent his formative years honing his talents in claret and blue in another world.

“I signed (for Arsenal) with Alex Iwobi at the same time. We were just training through the ranks," says Akpom.

"We were on trial at West Ham. Arsenal and West Ham had a bit of a fight because of that, because they were trying to say ‘why are you taking my player’? Because of that, we stayed at Arsenal.”

With just two goals and one assist in 22 games, it’s fair to say Iwobi has not exactly lived up to his £40 million price-tag at Everton.

There is a real feeling that the 23-year-old would be better off starting in an inverted left-wing position under Carlo Ancelotti, where he can use his intelligence on and off the ball to combine with the rampaging Lucas Digne on the flanks.