Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

24-year-old shares why he has retired - less than three months since Spurs wanted him

Olly Dawes
Ted Smith of Southend United dives in vain as a free kick taken by Matt Taylor of Northampton Town hits the post prior to Northampton's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported Tottenham target Ted Smith has instead decided to retire.

Southend United's Ted Smith shows his frustration at conceding a goal as Bolton Wanderers' Keshi Anderson, right, scores his sides equalising goal to make the score 1-1 during the Sky Bet...

Goalkeeper Ted Smith has told The Telegraph that he has retired at the age of just 24 due to the pressure of the game.

Smith came up through the Southend ranks, and made his first-team debut for the club at just 19 having been touted for a big future.

An England international at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 levels, Smith looked destined for a bright career, but it hasn't quite worked out for him.

 

After just 30 first-team games for Southend, Smith was released last summer, and he went on trial with Tottenham Hotspur in an attempt to win a big move.

Interestingly, Southend wanted to re-sign Smith in February according to The Echo, but Tottenham were again interested in handing Smith a deal.

No move to Spurs materialised, and Smith has now taken the surprise decision to retire, less than three months since those Tottenham rumours resurfaced.

Smith has admitted that whilst he loves training, the pressure of matchday was just too much for him, as was the criticism he would receive on social media.

Ted Smith of Southend United dives in vain as a free kick taken by Matt Taylor of Northampton Town hits the post prior to Northampton's second goal during the Sky Bet League One match...

The goalkeeper noted that he hopes to help others realise that playing isn't always worth the pressure involved, and now seems relieved to have backed away from the game for his own well-being.

“It wasn’t me. It wasn’t what I enjoyed,” said Smith. “I love the game and the training side of it but when it came to matchday pressures, it was always a bit too much for me. It was a long-time coming but I’m getting my head around it. In your head you’re telling people that you’re giving up a job that is everyone’s dream. I suppose that is the hard bit. After a game I’d go back and look on social media straight away and see what people were saying. For 90 per cent of the time there was nothing but if there were two or three comments after a bad game, I’d hold onto it if I got criticised. It would affect me during the week. Instead of looking at the positives, the negatives would niggle at me.”

“You should enjoy games. It wasn’t for want of trying. I tried so hard to go into a game enjoying it but couldn’t. I tried everything. I built up that fear of playing a game for so long. I just can’t switch that off. I saw a sports psychologist. Deep down if I had a match I wouldn’t be excited. It would be the initial thought of dread and then it ingrained in me that I couldn’t get my head around it. There might be other people in this situation. I don’t know how many. I hope what I say can help other people realise there is more to life than putting yourself through the stresses of a football game,” he added.

A general view prior to during the FA Cup fourth round match between Southend United and Hull City at Roots Hall on January 25, 2014 in Southend, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch