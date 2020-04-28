21-year-old star now on Newcastle's radar, he's absolutely free - report

The soon-to-be free agent is reportedly on Newcastle United's radar.

There's been no shortage of players being linked to Newcastle United over the past few weeks.

Everybody from Edinson Cavani to Philippe Coutinho are reportedly on the Magpies' radar as they prepare for the post-Mike Ashley era.

A Saudi-led group is poised to buy Newcastle for £300 million and major investment in the playing staff could follow over the coming years.

And there's been another player now linked to Newcastle, but this one won't cost a penny in terms of transfer fee.

According to Le 10 Sport in France, the St James's Park club are keen on Malang Sarr.

The 21-year-old centre-back will not be extending his contract at Nice this summer and the Premier League side are one of several interested, along with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Napoli.

Sarr isn't a Cavani or a Coutinho in terms of name, but previous links to the likes of Chelsea do indicate that he could be a big, big player in the near future nonetheless.

Le 10 Sport added that the The France Under-21 international does not want to stay in France, which is good for Newcastle in the event that a Paris Saint-Germain or a Monaco were to join the race.