'Would be a perfect signing': Some Newcastle fans react after links with £70m playmaker

Newcastle United fans are excited after reports that they could make a move for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Metropoles claims that Coutinho is Newcastle's ‘dream signing’ this summer, as their new owners look to make a big impact.

Coutinho is thought to be up for sale, as his form at Barcelona has dipped, with the Catalan side said to be wanting £70 million for the creator by Bleacher Report.

And it seems that he would be given a hero’s welcome at St. James’ Park if he was to join Newcastle.

would be miles better than Robinho as a first signing — Joe #NUFC (@Joe1989NUFC) April 26, 2020

Imagine, Miggy on the right. Maxi on the left. Coutinho through the middle and a new striker up front! — ⚫️Andy⚪️ (@Andy_Ebs4) April 26, 2020

Would love him — Kieran (@BeastlyBenArfa) April 26, 2020

This one I can get behind. — nufc_seb (@nufc_seb) April 26, 2020

Would be a perfect signing — David Jovanov (@davidjovanov) April 26, 2020

Coutinho st maximim almiron — S Moss (@gyna118) April 26, 2020

Be amazing signing — Thetreasurechest ltd (@wilko19833) April 26, 2020

Coutinho’s last spell in the Premier League was extremely successful when he was at Liverpool.

The Brazilian became renowned as one of the very best players in England, and if he was to arrive at Newcastle he would increase the quality of their creative options hugely.

Newcastle have not had an elite level playmaker at the club for years now, and the idea of seeing Coutinho playing week in, week out at St. James' Park is a tantalising prospect for supporters of the North East club.