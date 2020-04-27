Quick links

'Would be a perfect signing': Some Newcastle fans react after links with £70m playmaker

Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Espanyol v FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Cornella Spain
Newcastle United are said to want to sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Newcastle United fans are excited after reports that they could make a move for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho.

Metropoles claims that Coutinho is Newcastle's ‘dream signing’ this summer, as their new owners look to make a big impact.

 

Coutinho is thought to be up for sale, as his form at Barcelona has dipped, with the Catalan side said to be wanting £70 million for the creator by Bleacher Report.

And it seems that he would be given a hero’s welcome at St. James’ Park if he was to join Newcastle.

Coutinho’s last spell in the Premier League was extremely successful when he was at Liverpool.

The Brazilian became renowned as one of the very best players in England, and if he was to arrive at Newcastle he would increase the quality of their creative options hugely.

Newcastle have not had an elite level playmaker at the club for years now, and the idea of seeing Coutinho playing week in, week out at St. James' Park is a tantalising prospect for supporters of the North East club.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

