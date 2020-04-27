Will there be a season 2 of Gangs of London? Gareth Evans looks ahead

The series is a hit, but will there be a season 2 of Gangs of London?

Gareth Evans, you've done it again!

Looking back, there's no denying that 2011 was a great year for cinema, with such highlights as Drive, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Bridesmaids, Shame, Moneyball and more.

However, for action film enthusiasts, it was all about The Raid.

Gareth's martial-arts masterpiece blew audiences away with some of the most impressive action sequences arguably ever put to screen. Much to fans' delight, he followed it up with a sequel in 2014 that was packed with even more explosive scenes of grisly combat and jaw-dropping action set-pieces.

In 2018, he tried something a little different with the folk-horror of Apostle starring Dan Stevens in the lead. It helped communicate the Welsh filmmaker's range, but nevertheless, hopes were high when he announced he'd be returning to explore gangland hierarchy with Gangs of London on the small screen.

The results are astonishing, but already, we want more.

Will there be a season 2 of Gangs of London?

As of yet, Gangs of London season 2 has not been confirmed. However, Gareth Evans is enthusiastic to continue the story.

In conversation with the Metro, Gareth revealed when discussing hopes for season 2: "There’s room for it... Without giving too much away, we definitely end the season on a note where people will be wanting more and asking what is happening next."

He added: "I’m treading carefully! It’s sort of a cliff-hanger but as most things, it’s a story that takes on a lot of different aspects, there’s a lot of different characters in there, a lot of vested interests, there’s a lot of stray threats trailing in the wind ready to be picked up again."

You can say that again.

Gangs of London warrants more episodes

When considering renewal, it's not just about ratings and numbers; does renewal feel justified?

Well, as Gareth illustrates, Gangs of London absolutely deserves more episodes and there are so many ways in which the story can be advanced.

Of course, with the lockdown ongoing due to coronavirus, we don't expect any TV productions will be able to commence filming for months at the very least. So, if it is picked up for more, it's going to be a rather lengthy break, but audiences will surely still be eager for answers down the line.

Sean's shocking fate, as revealed in the finale, throws out some pretty big questions in regards to chronicling the story further, as well as Elliot's involvement with the investors. Some characters have fled and it would be interesting to see how they're handling things, but more importantly, we want to see how things could pick up with Marian.

Fans want more Gangs of London

It's clear to see that audiences would be thrilled to see the show return.

A number of fans have already taken to Twitter to offer their quick thoughts and look ahead in hopes of another batch of episodes.

Check out a selection of tweets:

I'm on episode 5 of Gangs of London and I already want season 2. This is just too damn good. — George (@geesum) April 26, 2020

I need season 2 NOW #GangsOfLondon — .. (@Dris___) April 26, 2020

Gangs of London I need a season 2 — NL (@Webbclapton) April 24, 2020

Binge watched and finished @gangs_of_london absolutely loved it and really hope the ending means there is a season 2.. #GangsOfLondon — saffron hanson (@saffron35) April 26, 2020

Gangs of London was very good, strange ending, but I guess it sets up a season 2 — Wray & Nephew's Supplier (@Melo_Nin_King) April 26, 2020

Just finished #Gangsoflondon ..very good ! Best thing iv watched on telly in awhile .. set up for season 2 — ✨kellie✨ (@kellie_c17) April 26, 2020

