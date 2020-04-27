‘Who’s next, Messi?’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to midfielder speculation

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham are interested in signing Rakitic from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The 32-year-old is a very good midfielder who can control the middle of the park and can also drive the team forward.

The Croatia international has been on the books of Barca since 2014, and has won the La Liga title four times and the Champions League once among other trophies.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Tottenham fans have given their take on speculation regarding Rakitic, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Nah not this one — Luis (@LuisHotspur) April 25, 2020

should we sign off of barcas midfield? — D1V1D3D (@D1V1D3DxFLASH1) April 25, 2020

Soon we have Signed all of Barca — Marcus Daatland (@DaatlandMarcus) April 25, 2020

Are we signing old players now? Who are we? AC Milan? — Martin Depenau (@madeno89) April 26, 2020

5 years to late for a player.....yet again — Thomas.... (@Thomas_R1983) April 25, 2020

Could probably still do a job ,but another player past his peak — Shaun Lewis (@ShaunLewis17) April 25, 2020

naa man the only old players we should be getting are max 28 — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) April 25, 2020

Why not great squad player — JanM 1882 (@apostelen) April 26, 2020

Better than winks — Spurs Fan (@mourinhology__) April 25, 2020

Wouldn’t mind that but we actually need someone young — Jasper #ENICOUT (@thfcjasperV1) April 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker-Peters has praised former Tottenham academy chief, John McDermott, who recently joined the Football Association as assistant technical director.

The defender is on loan at Southampton from Tottenham at the moment.

Walker-Peters told The Times: “The toughest man ever — he’s so tough on you! But he’s always right.”