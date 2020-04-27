Who plays Uhtred in The Last Kingdom? Actor's age, Instagram and previous roles

The series returns to screens, but who plays Uhtred in The Last Kingdom?

There has never been a better time to immerse ourselves in great television.

Thanks to streaming services, we're not exactly short of choice, with so many gems stretching across so many genres on the likes of Amazon and Netflix etc.

So far this year, we've already witnessed the triumphant return of a number of fan-favourites, with the latest being The Last Kingdom.

This incredible historical fiction series is based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories novels and first arrived on screens back in 2015 courtesy of the BBC. Netflix co-produced the second series and by the third, it took over distribution completely.

Fans are over the moon to see it back for the fourth batch of episodes and thanks to the hype surrounding it, so many are finally deciding to give the show a go. It's certainly worth the time and boasts a terrific cast, but let's take a moment to highlight one star in particular...

Who plays Uhtred in The Last Kingdom?

In The Last Kingdom, the character of Uhtred is played by 37-year-old German-born actor Alexander Dreymon.

Back in a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Alexander was asked to discuss what appealed to him about the character of Uhtred: "He’s not perfect. He’s charming, but he’s got flaws. I like his cheekiness and the fact that he gets himself into really messed-up situations. He’s impulsive, and that’s fun to play – even when he’s faced with a life-or-death situation, he still wants to mess around."

At that time, Grazia magazine called him the new Poldark thanks to a certain topless scene. When asked about his thoughts, he revealed: "On a personal level, I don’t exactly thrive on the idea of being known as the guy who goes topless – because I also took my shirt off on American Horror Story: Coven – but I think in The Last Kingdom it’s mainly done in the right way."

The character has evolved a great deal, along with the series itself, but where exactly may we have seen Alexander before?

Alexander Dreymon: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Alexander Dreymon first appeared on screens in a 2010 TV movie called Ni reprise, ni échangée (he played Alexandre).

A year later, he starred in another TV movie called Christopher and His Kind (Caspar), as well as such films as The Last Fashion Show (Bruce Norton), Resistance (Steiner) and a short called Who's Watching Who (Shape Shifter).

In 2013, he landed the aforementioned part on American Horror Story (Luke Ramsey) and then went on to star in the 2014 film Blood Ransom (Jeremiah).

Of course, he began his journey as Uhtred in 2015, and since then he's also been in the likes of Guys Reading Poems (Father) and 2018's Heartlock (Lee Haze) directed by Jon Kauffman.

As for the future, the source notes he's already set to appear in the forthcoming thriller film Horizon Line and a crime film called Infidel helmed by Leigh Marling.

If you need me I’ll be rewatching Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred son of Uhtred in The Last Kingdom...



Follow Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

If you're a fan of Alexander's work in The Last Kingdom and are keen to keep up to date with him, it's definitely worth following him on Instagram.

You can find him over at @alexander.dreymon; he currently has an impressive 400k followers.

There are a number of The Last Kingdom-related posts to check out, as well as a range of other snaps.

In a recent post, he promoted the fourth season while also addressing the current situation: "On Netflix April 26th. I hope you’re staying safe and healthy. Very tough times for some. Let’s help where we can. My heart goes out to you all."

