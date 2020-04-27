Who plays David in Waco? Actor's age, Instagram and previous roles

The performance is astonishing, but who plays David in Waco?

They say we live in the golden age of television, and frankly, it's becoming harder to debate.

The 2010s saw so man excellent series make their mark on the TV landscape, with such efforts as Game of Thrones, Fleabag, BoJack Horseman, The Leftovers, Fargo, Better Call Saul and more coming to mind.

However, one title which some audiences are only just getting around to viewing, courtesy of Netflix, is Waco.

Developed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle, this American mini-series focuses its lens on the 1993 51-day standoff between the FBI, the ATF and the Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas.

It's a compelling and expertly performed piece of work, boasting a cast featuring Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Shea Whigham, Melissa Benoist, John Leguizamo and more.

At the centre is an unforgettable depiction of cult leader David Koresh, but who plays him?

Who plays David in Waco?

In the TV mini-series Waco, the role of David Koresh is played by Taylor Kitsch.

In an interview with Collider, the 39-year-old Canadian actor reflected on the experience of becoming David: "I loved doing it. I loved exploring these relationships, with one wife to another, and hearing how good it was going with [Michael] Shannon. It was an awesome experience."

When asked about making the sermons and so forth feel so natural, he explained: "You have to have a foundation under it, for sure. It was just repetition and research, and four months prep of feeling grounded in it, so there’s not an ounce of second-guessing or self-doubt, which I’m very proud of. I don’t come from that. It’s what we do [as actors], but this is an extreme. There’s not many guys, if ever, that existed like David Koresh."

He added: "It was an undertaking. This is a once in a lifetime role for me. So many people know of the story, but don’t know the story. Once you start to humanize these people that were actually in that house, and on the ATF/FBI side, it starts to really get ingrained within you."

It may be the role of a lifetime, but let's consider other roles that Taylor has stepped into...

Taylor Kitsch: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Taylor first appeared on screens in 2006 in the likes of the TV series Godiva's (he played Colm) and Kyle XY (Male Camper. That same year, he was in such films as John Tucker Must Die (Justin), Snakes on a Plane (Kyle) and The Covenant (Pogue Parry).

On the other hand, it's the role of Tim Riggins in the acclaimed series Friday Night Lights which stands out; he reprised it for an impressive 68 episodes.

Moving forward, he landed a wealth of movie roles, including Gospel Hill (Joel Herrod), X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Remy LeBeau), The Bang Bang Club (Kevin Carter), John Carter (titular role), Battleship (Lieutenant Alex Hopper), Savages (Chon), The Grand Seduction (Dr. Paul Lewis) and Lone Survivor (Michael Murphy).

That takes us up to 2013, but in 2015 he landed the brilliant role of Officer Paul Woodrugh in the second season of HBO's True Detective.

Since then, he's been in 2017's American Assassin (Ghost), Only the Brave (Christopher MacKenzie) and 2019's 21 Bridges (Ray) starring Chadwick Boseman.

As for 2020, he plays Max McLaughlin in the TV series Shadowplay.

Looking back, he posted back in 2018 about the experience, writing: "...I think fear was a major driving force to this whole process, mine included. And if ya succumb to it....or you answer to it and use it to reach a sought after authenticity...I know the crew/cast/writers and everyone involved couldn’t have been more invested. We swung. To do this story right. Shed a truthful light on this tragedy. For the fallen on both sides, and to the families that were forever changed..."

