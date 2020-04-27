What is Solihull Toast? Tesco's confusing advert explained

Tesco may be trying to uplift spirits with their Food Love Stories adverts on television but following their latest one people have been left frustrated and confused, and they're not afraid to show it.

Solihull toast is the latest topic of debate on Twitter in response to Tesco's newest advert, which shows a man making the dish during lockdown.

Instead of marvelling at the wholesomeness of the video, or wiping away a tear at how much the grandpa misses his family, people have instead taken to Twitter to ask: what the hell is Solihull toast?

For the love of god will someone please tell me what ‘Solihull Toast’ is, it’s driving me nuts!! #solihulltoast — Tracy Milton (@tracymilton) April 26, 2020

Why are people asking what Solihull toast is?

Tesco released an advert where a welsh grandpa tells the audience he can't wait to prepare some Solihull toast for his grandchildren again.

The advert is part of the Tesco Food Love Stories campaign but the good-spirited advert ended up infuriating thousands of people as they desperately want to know what Solihull toast is. Despite searching everywhere for an answer, to no avail, people took to Twitter to see if Tesco themselves could tell them.

The man appears to live in Solihull, in the West Midlands, though Twitter users from the area seem just as clueless as everybody else, making users question whether the dish was a local delicacy or not. One user tweeted 'I don't know and I live here!' and another wrote 'onto that Tesco advert. What the hell is Solihull toast?'. 'Please can someone tell me from Tesco what Solihull toast is, I know this area well and no ones heard of it before' one user begged, and finally Tesco answered.

There's a TV ad at the moment for @Tesco where a chap with a Welsh accent says he is making (sounds like) "Solihull toast". Is that what he says? What on earth is that? Anyone ever heard of it? — Charlie Spotted (@charlie_spotted) April 26, 2020

What is Solihull Toast?

Tesco eventually weighed in on the great Twitter debate and said 'Solihull toast is toast prepared by Tadcu (welsh for grandad) when the grandkids go to stay with him in Solihull. It's made from sourdough toast, salted butter and a thick spread of home made marmalade'. They further explained the sourdough is 'ideally a cob or similar shape' and is 'sliced into 1/2 inch thick slices and lightly toasted'.

Tesco finished the tweet with 'if you cook something for someone special in your life we'd love to see a video like in our ad!'

It's toast prepared by Grandad when the grandkids go to stay with him in Solihull. It's made from sourdough toast, salted butter and a thick spread of home-made marmalade. If you cook something for someone special in your life, we'd love to see a video like in our ad! - Emily‍ — Tesco (@Tesco) April 26, 2020