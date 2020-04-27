‘We want you back’: Some Newcastle United fans respond to 26-year-old’s post

Jetro Willems joined Newcastle United on loan in the summer of 2019.

Some Newcastle United fans have responded to Jetro Willems’s tweet saying that he wants to play for the club next season.

Willems has stated on Twitter that he wants to return to Newcastle for the 2020-21 season and beyond, and that he wants to sign a permanent contract.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international, who can operate as a left-back or as a left wing-back, moved to the Magpies on a season-long loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019.

However, Willems suffered a season-ending knee injury back in January, and he is now recovering .

According to WhoScored, the Dutchman made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Willems played 15 of those matches as a left-back, according to WhoScored, and his performances were very encouraging.

Meanwhile, a recent report in Le10 Sport has claimed that the potential Newcastle takeover by PCP Capital Partners - according to ESPN FC - will allow former West Ham executive Paul Aldridge to try to sell some of the players from Marseille - where he now works as an advisor - to the Magpies this summer.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.