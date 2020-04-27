Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

‘We want you back’: Some Newcastle United fans respond to 26-year-old’s post

Subhankar Mondal
Youri Tielemans of Leicester City in action with Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle United and Jetro Willems of Newcastle United during the Carabao Cup Second Round tie between Newcastle Unit and...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jetro Willems joined Newcastle United on loan in the summer of 2019.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.

Some Newcastle United fans have responded to Jetro Willems’s tweet saying that he wants to play for the club next season.

Willems has stated on Twitter that he wants to return to Newcastle for the 2020-21 season and beyond, and that he wants to sign a permanent contract.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international, who can operate as a left-back or as a left wing-back, moved to the Magpies on a season-long loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2019.

 

However, Willems suffered a season-ending knee injury back in January, and he is now recovering .

According to WhoScored, the Dutchman made 18 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

Willems played 15 of those matches as a left-back, according to WhoScored, and his performances were very encouraging.

Jetro Willems of Newcastle United shoots during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on November 09, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United...

Some Newcastle fans have responded to the Dutchman’s tweet, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a recent report in Le10 Sport has claimed that the potential Newcastle takeover by PCP Capital Partners - according to ESPN FC - will allow former West Ham executive Paul Aldridge to try to sell some of the players from Marseille - where he now works as an advisor - to the Magpies this summer.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch