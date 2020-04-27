'Very proud': Victor Orta comments on Leeds star Kiko Casilla

Leeds United signed the high-profile goalkeeper a little over a year ago.

Leeds United's Victor Orta has revealed that he is 'very proud' of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

The Whites' Director of Football brought Casilla to Elland Road from Real Madrid in January of 2019.

It was a high-profile coup for Leeds given that the Spanish goalkeeper had won Champions League titles with Real, albeit not as their first-choice option.

But it hasn't gone brilliantly for the 33-year-old in West Yorkshire.

Not only has there been some dodgy performances - and mistakes in playoff semi-finals - but he was hit with an eight-match ban in February.

Twenty-year-old loanee Ilhan Meslier has done admirably in Casilla's absence, and Orta claims that the veteran keeper has been helping out the rookie behind the scenes.

He said to Leeds Live: "He has had adversities and has managed to overcome [them], he has known how to feel the colours of the club and interpret what this team is.

"I am also very proud because, with all the adversities he has suffered, he is still mentally very strong and helping a lot. Even with the current situation, he is helping Meslier, the young goalkeeper, after the sanction received."

Even before the season was suspended, there was speculation about Orta signing the Lorient loanee on a permanent basis, but a lot hinges now on whether United win promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were top of the Championship when the remaining fixtures were halted - and boasted a seven-point cushion in the top two - and it'll be interesting to see if Meslier and Casilla are their options going into next season, whatever division they're in.