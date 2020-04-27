Quick links

Leeds United

'Very proud': Victor Orta comments on Leeds star Kiko Casilla

General view of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25, 2017 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United signed the high-profile goalkeeper a little over a year ago.

Kiko Casilla of Leeds in action during a Leeds United training session at HBF Park on July 16, 2019 in Perth, Australia.

Leeds United's Victor Orta has revealed that he is 'very proud' of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

The Whites' Director of Football brought Casilla to Elland Road from Real Madrid in January of 2019.

It was a high-profile coup for Leeds given that the Spanish goalkeeper had won Champions League titles with Real, albeit not as their first-choice option.

But it hasn't gone brilliantly for the 33-year-old in West Yorkshire.

 

Not only has there been some dodgy performances - and mistakes in playoff semi-finals - but he was hit with an eight-match ban in February.

Twenty-year-old loanee Ilhan Meslier has done admirably in Casilla's absence, and Orta claims that the veteran keeper has been helping out the rookie behind the scenes.

He said to Leeds Live: "He has had adversities and has managed to overcome [them], he has known how to feel the colours of the club and interpret what this team is.

"I am also very proud because, with all the adversities he has suffered, he is still mentally very strong and helping a lot. Even with the current situation, he is helping Meslier, the young goalkeeper, after the sanction received."

Even before the season was suspended, there was speculation about Orta signing the Lorient loanee on a permanent basis, but a lot hinges now on whether United win promotion.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were top of the Championship when the remaining fixtures were halted - and boasted a seven-point cushion in the top two - and it'll be interesting to see if Meslier and Casilla are their options going into next season, whatever division they're in.

Kiko Casilla makes a save during the Carabao Cup match between Salford City and Leeds United at Moor Lane, Salford on Tuesday 13th August 2019.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

