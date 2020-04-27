Listen: How 2020's Van Der Valk theme tune compares with ITV's 1972 original

Van Der Valk is back on ITV after an absence of almost 30 years but there's been one crucial change.

ITV has always been one for bringing brand new drama series to its audience.

In the last year, we've had plenty of brand new drama to feast our eyes upon including A Confession, White House Farm and most recently Quiz.



But now, as we approach the end of April 2020, ITV has brought back an old classic in the form of Van Der Valk.

The series, which follows an Amsterdam-based detective originally aired in the 1970s and has now returned to our screens with a 21st-century sheen.

The biggest issue fans have taken with the updated version, however, is the theme tune which bears little resemblance to the original.

Van Der Valk on ITV

Van Der Valk returned to ITV on April 26th, 2020 after an absence of almost 30 years.

The series follows Marc Warren as the titular Piet Van der Valk as he and his team of dutch police officers work to solve a series of murders in the Dutch city of Amsterdam.

Episode 1 saw Van der Valk and co uncovering the mysterious link between two seemingly unrelated murders.

However, the biggest talking point among many fans was the new take on the Van Der Valk theme tune.

The 2020 Van Der Valk theme tune

Van Der Valk's 2020 theme tune, aptly named Dutch Detective, is a string-heavy piece of music which features an understated piano melody which may sound familiar to fans of the original show.

While the theme is not a direct copy, it does update the music for a modern audience and still pays a respectful homage to the original with the piano melody.

How it compares with the original

Listening to it now, the original Van Der Valk theme tune, titled Eye Level, sounds like it's been plucked right out of the 70s.

While strings play a huge part in the 2020 version, the original theme relied heavily on woodwind instruments and is a cacophony of flutes, especially early on.

It definitely has a stereotypical Dutch sound to it but there's no question that the lighthearted and jaunty music would feel out of place in the world of dark and gritty drama series we currently occupy, hence why the new adaptation's theme tune is different.

Van Der Valk continues on ITV at 8pm on Sunday evenings until the three-episode mini-series concludes on May 10th.