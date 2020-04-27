‘Trust me’: Teammate claims where reported Newcastle and Everton wants to be

Quick links

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on Newcastle United and Everton’s radar.

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has told The Scottish Sun that reported Newcastle United and Everton target Odsonne Edouard is happy at the club.

Jullien has said that Edouard is feeling good at Celtic, and has suggested that the French striker does not plan to switch clubs in the summer transfer window.

According to The Daily Record, Newcastle, Everton and Manchester United are interested in signing the 22-year-old striker.

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

 

Jullien told The Scottish Sun about Edouard: “Odsonne was in Glasgow last time I spoke to him, and he is doing well. He’s a very good player, and one day he will have a lot of clubs interested in him.

“But he’s in a really good place with Celtic. He’s done some unbelievable stuff, and I really hope he will still be here. I enjoy playing with him, and I want him to stay for as long as he can.”

The defender added: “Don’t worry, I’m sure Odsonne is good and happy where he is. I’m sure he will stay.

“He is a bit silent, he hides what he is feeling, and he is someone who controls his emotions. But Odsonne’s a really good guy. Trust me, he is quite happy here.”

Celtic stay

While Edouard would be a superb signing for Newcastle or Everton, not just for now, but in the long run as well, Celtic should do their utmost to make sure that he stays at Celtic Park next season.

With the Hoops likely to win the Scottish Premiership title this season - if the campaign resumes - they will be going for 10 in a row in 2020-21, and Edouard - their best striker at the moment - will be a key figure in that quest.

