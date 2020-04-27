Tottenham Hotspur star's comments highlight how difficult it will be to sign free agent

Tottenham have been linked to Thomas Meunier.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen spoke last week about his own situation as a free agent.

He told Belgian TV, quoted by BBC Sport: "Many clubs don’t have the money to do transfers. Transfer-free players like me are even more coveted in the crisis."

This suits him well an opens up more avenues this season. It is also applicable to his Belgian teammate Thomas Meunier.

Meunier will be a free agent when his contract with Paris Saint Germain expires this summer.

L'Equipe report that Tottenham are very keen on landing Meunier to fill their depth at right-back.

But just as Vertonghen points out about his own situation, their chances are made even tougher by the harsh financial climate.

There may now be twice as many teams chasing after Meunier's signature, as there previously would have been.

It would make it even more impressive if Spurs are able to win the race for the Ligue 1 winner, who would follow former teammate Serge Aurier to the club, having previously forced the Ivorian out of PSG.

In an ideal situation for Tottenham, they would keep Vertonghen, and sign Meunier. But that is going to be highly complicated as the players weigh up a variety of options, and neither player may be in a rush to decide.