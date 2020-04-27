Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur star's comments highlight how difficult it will be to sign free agent

Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier holds a press conference in Le Haillan, southwestern France, on June 19, 2016, during the Euro 2016 football tournament.
Tottenham have been linked to Thomas Meunier.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen spoke last week about his own situation as a free agent.

He told Belgian TV, quoted by BBC Sport: "Many clubs don’t have the money to do transfers. Transfer-free players like me are even more coveted in the crisis."

This suits him well an opens up more avenues this season. It is also applicable to his Belgian teammate Thomas Meunier.

 

Meunier will be a free agent when his contract with Paris Saint Germain expires this summer.

L'Equipe report that Tottenham are very keen on landing Meunier to fill their depth at right-back.

But just as Vertonghen points out about his own situation, their chances are made even tougher by the harsh financial climate.

There may now be twice as many teams chasing after Meunier's signature, as there previously would have been.

It would make it even more impressive if Spurs are able to win the race for the Ligue 1 winner, who would follow former teammate Serge Aurier to the club, having previously forced the Ivorian out of PSG.

In an ideal situation for Tottenham, they would keep Vertonghen, and sign Meunier. But that is going to be highly complicated as the players weigh up a variety of options, and neither player may be in a rush to decide.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

