Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want a player who’s ‘happy to do the donkey work’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Rakitic is not guaranteed a place in the Barcelona starting lineup anymore and is also 32 years of age.

However, the Croatia international midfielder remains a very good player, and he would be still be able to do a very good job for Tottenham for the next two or so years.

 

Slaven Bilic, now in charge of West Bromwich Albion, worked with Rakitic when he was in charge of Croatia.

The former West Ham United boss raved about the Barcelona star in July 2018.

Bilic wrote about Rakitic in The London Evening Standard in July 2018: “He is humble and quite happy to do the donkey work. His biggest strength, though, is when he has the ball. He has a terrific shot on him and can take a great free-kick.”

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Rakitic is a very good midfielder, and he would make Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham team better.

The former Sevilla star is hugely experienced and is a serial title winner, and his presence in the dressing room at Spurs will help elevate other players.

Uncertainty

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

