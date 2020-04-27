TikTok’s Rockin Robin Dance explained - where did it come from?

TikTok users are no strangers to the dances which dominate the app, changing every few days. However, the newest one to to go viral has left some users puzzled, and some pleasantly surprised.

Most dances on the app are set to hip hop music or pop remixes, but this dance challenge has taken on a completely new genre: 1950s rock and roll. Jackson 5's 'Rockin' Robin' is the soundtrack to the new 'Rockin' Robin' dance and everyone who's anyone on TikTok has taken it on.

While many users happily accept this twist to TikTok dances, which often are a never ending stream of seemingly identical dances and songs, many are wondering where this trend came from. Find out here.

What is the Rockin' Robin Dance?

The Rockin' Robin dance is set to Jackson 5's hit song 'Rockin' Robin', however the song has been remixed and has a hip hop twist to it. The song was made by @savage_soundss and the challenge has been taken on by TikTok royalty, Charli d'Amelio and Addison Rae as well as thousands of other TikTokkers, and the song itself has been used 2.0 million times on the app.

Tiktokhas been changing my perspective on rockin’ robin. That song bops — CadenMcGuire (@McguireCaden) April 27, 2020

Where did the Rockin' Robin Dance come from?

While the most watched video of this dance is by Charli d'Amelio, she did not create this dance, and in fact gives credit to @hailey_litten who choreographed the dance in February, though it didn't properly take off until last week. Hailey captioned the video 'lets see if my dance can become the new trend on TikTok'.

The comments could almost predict the future with one fan commenting 'this will definitely become a trend' and another writing 'it will be now'. Now, nearly all the comments on Hailey's video say something along the lines of 'I'm here from Charli's video' and 'it worked!', which no doubt conveys Charli's influence on TikTok, and the importance of crediting the original creator of dances.

Who has done the Rockin' Robin Dance?

The dance has been taken on my nearly everyone on TikTok so we've compiled a list of the best ones for you.

1. Saffron Barker: Youtuber Strictly Come Dancing contestant tells fans this was her favourite song as a child.

2. Lily Ketchman: This pint-sized Dance Moms star adds a little bit of a twist to her dance.

3. Jerry Harris: You can't help but smile when you watch this Cheer star dance around.

4. Addison Rae: Of course this TikTokker would be on the list!

5. Charli d'Amelio: Charli has done a few versions of this dance, though this one is our favourite- how has she got so much energy?