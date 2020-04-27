The Last Of Us Part 2: Huge spoilers leaked on Reddit (spoiler free)

Huge spoilers concerning The Last Of Us Part 2 have been leaked on Reddit.

The Last Of Us Part 2 is one of the biggest games of the year but its reputation hasn't been entirely smooth sailing as there were damning criticisms earlier in the year about crunch at Naughty Dog and recently a lot of fans have been very annoyed about its indefinite delay. And, to make matters worse, huge spoilers have now been leaked online after appearing to have originated from Reddit.

Spoilers before a game's release are nothing new, but it doesn't mean that they should be accepted especially when some of them are massive for a game dozens of people have anticipated for years. The Last Of Us Part 2 stars Ellie as the playable character opposed to Joel this time about, but unlike the 2013 original one of the upcoming sequel's biggest moments may have been spoiled which is bad for both gamers and the development team.

Very few people have lashed out at Naughty Dog saying it's what they deserve for delaying the game again, but most of the community online seem to understandably agree that the spoilers leaked are an insult to every Naughty Dog employee's hard work.

THE LAST OF US PART 2: Why it has been delayed indefinitely

What Last Of Us 2 spoilers have been leaked online?

There have been spoilers for The Last Of Us Part 2 leaked online.

As for what these leaked spoilers on Reddit reveal about The Last Of Us Part 2, we simply won't share as you shouldn't have the game ruined for yourself.

There's known to be bits of gameplay, but one of the biggest leaks is said to be a massive scene between Ellie and newcomer Dina.

That's about as far as we'll go in describing some of the leaks that have been shared as there are said to be plenty others which are just as shocking.

Has The Last Of Us 2 ending been leaked online?

There are reports online that the ending for The Last Of Us Part 2 has been leaked.

Some reports suggest it's only footage from the beginning of the game, whereas people on Twitter are saying that the ending has been leaked too.

If you wish to avoid these spoilers then your best route is to not search for anything about The Last Of Us Part 2 on social media or YouTube. However, when it comes to the latter, there is unfortunate instances in which spoilers are shown in thumbnails of videos that can be recommended to you out of nowhere.

As for where the leaks have originated from, Kotaku Australia state that a current suspicion is that they come from a disgruntled employee. Kotaku suggests this is the case because developer messages/prompts are included in the videos.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Why its divisive ending is better than what fans wanted

Although it wouldn't be nice to hear, the possibility of the leaks stemming from an employee wouldn't be too shocking as there have been reports that the environment at Naughty Dog currently isn't the best.