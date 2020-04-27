Quick links

Some Rangers fans react as player linked with West Ham United

Goalkeeper, Robby McCrorie of Scotland in action during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship group 4 qualifying match between Netherlands and Scotland at Stadion De Vijverberg on...
Glasgow Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is reportedly on West Ham United’s radar.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Robby McCrorie with West Ham United.

According to The Daily Record, West Ham are interested in signing McCrorie from Rangers in the summer transfer window.

The Hammers reportedly see the Rangers goalkeeper as a long-term successor to Lukasz Fabianski.

The 22-year-old Scotsman is currently on loan at Livingston, and the Gers reportedly want to extend his contract.

 

With Allan McGregor as the first-choice goalkeeper at Ibrox at the moment, McCrorie will have to work hard to establish himself in the first team next season.

However, the youngster would have the same issue at West Ham, where Fabianski is the clear first choice between the posts.

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open

Some Rangers fans have given their on speculation regarding McCrorie, and below are some of the best comments:

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie of Scotland reacts after losing the UEFA Under17 European Championship 2014 semi final match against Netherlands at Ta' Qali National Stadium on May 18, 2014 in...

Meanwhile, Julien Faubert has explained why and how he decided to snub Rangers for West Ham.

The 36-year-old moved to West Ham in 2007 after leaving French club Bordeaux.

Girondins4Ever quotes Faubert as saying: “I had left to sign for the Glasgow Rangers, I was talking to them, at the table, with my agent. And my agent, during this discussion, received a text message, telling him that West Ham was clearly interested and were in Bordeaux.

“He tells me to go to the toilet, we’re talking, and he asks me if I’m interested. I tell him, yes, and he asks me to leave from the table, and we go. We left, we left them high and dry, unfortunately.

“We went back to Bordeaux, the people from West Ham were there, and the contracts were already ready.”

Bordeaux's French defender Julien Faubert (R) vies with Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Ezequiel Lavezzi (L) during the French Cup football match Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

