Rodgers signing comments on his 'risky' stance after leaving Celtic last summer

Celtic let Youssouf Mulumbu leave the club last summer.

Ex-Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has told Foot Mercato that his stance after leaving Celtic was 'risky' as he turned down certain clubs.

After impressing at Kilmarnock in 2018, Mulumbu found himself as a free agent in the summer, and it looked like he would leave the window as a free agent.

Yet late in the transfer window, Celtic pounced to sign him, as Brendan Rodgers handed him a two-year deal on deadline day, bolstering his midfield.

Mulumbu had shown he had the quality to impress in Scotland, but he made just three appearances for the Bhoys in a dismal spell at Parkhead.

Come January, Mulumbu need to go out and play games, and he re-joined Kilmarnock until the end of the season, turning out 12 times for Killie.

Now a free agent for almost a year, Mulumbu may be looking to engineer a return to the game in the summer, but the 33-year-old has opened up on his stance after being released by Celtic last summer.

Mulumbu admitted that he wanted to join a Championship or Ligue 1 side, rejecting other offers from clubs in Turkey and elsewhere, believing that he was right in being demanding.

Yet with no club signing him, Mulumbu now admits he maybe should have thought a little more about some of the clubs he rejected having taken a 'risky' strance.

“I was on loan from Celtic, I went to the Africa Cup of Nations. It went well. When I returned, there were requests in Turkey, but I wanted to stay in a competitive league and aim for the Championship, Ligue 1,” said Mulumbu.

“I waited and the football market is a particular market. When the offers first arrived, I wanted to wait. After that it was more complicated. I had a goal to play in specific leagues. I was demanding. It's a choice. We knew it could be risky, but if I had known, I would probably have thought a little more about certain approaches,” he added.