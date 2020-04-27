Quick links

Report: Wolves battling Spanish giants to sign forward who Diego Forlan loves

Danny Owen
A general view of Molineux Stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Espanyol Barcelona at Molineux on February 20, 2020 in...
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to bring Real Madrid and Man City target Facundo Pellistri to the Premier League from Penarol.

Matias Vina of Nacional and Facundo Pellistri vie for the ball during the Uruguayan Clausura tournament final football match between Penarol and Nacional, at Centenario stadium in...

Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to sign Uruguayan starlet Facundo Pellistri, according to AS, though Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

If you think things are going rather well for Wolves right now, one of the most forward-thinking and ambitious football clubs in Europe are just getting started.

And with the likes of Meritan Shabani, Pedro Neto, Leonardo Campana and Bruno Jordao moving to Molineux recently, the Black Country giants have been scouring the market to snap up some of the most talented youngsters in the game today. The future is bright, the future is gold.

 

Teenager Pellestri, therefore, ticks plenty of boxes for a side who have a happy habit of unearthing diamonds in the rough.

A skilful number ten who plays for Penarol back home in Uruguay, AS claims that Wolves have joined an ever-growing list of clubs interested in a player who has rapidly shot to fame under forward-turned-manager Diego Forlan over in South America.

Head coach Diego Forlán of Peñarol gestures during a match between Athletico PR and Peñarol, as part of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2020 at Arena da Baixada on March 3, 2020 in Curitiba,...

"He's very young and we're enjoying having him with us,” said former Manchester United star and 2010 World Cup Golden Boot winner Forlan.

With Manchester City and Real Madrid interested too, however, Wolves have a challenge on their hands.

There is already one Uruguayan wonderkid strutting his stuff at the Bernabau in the shape of Fede Valverde. And, according to AS, the man who recommended the dynamic midfielder to Los Blancos (Juni Calafat) wants to repeat the trick with Pellistri.

Uruguay's Penarol midfielder Facundo Pellistri (L) and Bolivia's Jorge Wilstermann midfielder Cristian Chavez vie for the ball during their Copa Libertadores football match at Campeon del...

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

