Report: Wolves battling Spanish giants to sign forward who Diego Forlan loves

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking to bring Real Madrid and Man City target Facundo Pellistri to the Premier League from Penarol.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to sign Uruguayan starlet Facundo Pellistri, according to AS, though Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will face competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

If you think things are going rather well for Wolves right now, one of the most forward-thinking and ambitious football clubs in Europe are just getting started.

And with the likes of Meritan Shabani, Pedro Neto, Leonardo Campana and Bruno Jordao moving to Molineux recently, the Black Country giants have been scouring the market to snap up some of the most talented youngsters in the game today. The future is bright, the future is gold.

Teenager Pellestri, therefore, ticks plenty of boxes for a side who have a happy habit of unearthing diamonds in the rough.

A skilful number ten who plays for Penarol back home in Uruguay, AS claims that Wolves have joined an ever-growing list of clubs interested in a player who has rapidly shot to fame under forward-turned-manager Diego Forlan over in South America.

"He's very young and we're enjoying having him with us,” said former Manchester United star and 2010 World Cup Golden Boot winner Forlan.

With Manchester City and Real Madrid interested too, however, Wolves have a challenge on their hands.

There is already one Uruguayan wonderkid strutting his stuff at the Bernabau in the shape of Fede Valverde. And, according to AS, the man who recommended the dynamic midfielder to Los Blancos (Juni Calafat) wants to repeat the trick with Pellistri.