Report: What Marcel Brands thinks of £12m Everton target

Everton are reportedly interested in Teun Koopmeiners.

According to The Sun, Everton are interested in signing Teun Koopmeiners from AZ in the summer transfer window.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Everton Director of Football Marcel Brands fancies the 22-year-old midfielder, who is available for £12 million.

Brands believes that Koopmeiners could make a more successful transition to the Premier League than his AZ teammate and former Southampton defensive midfielder Jordy Clasie.

Stats

Koopmeiners made 25 starts in the Eredivisie for AZ this season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 22-year-old also scored three goals and provided one assist in the Europa League for the Dutch club this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Meanwhile, Dutch football has been cancelled, with no promotion or relegation taking place.

It is very unlikely that the Premier League will follow the Eredivisie in abandoning the season.