Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Spurs want teen sensation in £10m deal they've been plotting for a year

Olly Dawes
GDANSK, POLAND - 2020
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Legia Warsaw's Michal Karbownik.

GDANSK, POLAND - 2020

According to The Mirror (26/04, p68), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Legia Warsaw defender Michal Karbownik this summer.

It's claimed that Tottenham have been watching Karbownik for around a year now, and have been building up a strong relationship with Legia during that time in order to plot a move.

Dinamo Moscow, AC Milan and Real Betis are thought to be keen on Karbownik too, but Tottenham are considering a bid for the teenager as they look to win the race.

 

Legia would allegedly want £10million for Karbownik, but it remains to be seen whether the global pandemic has an impact on what the Polish side can demand.

Karbownik, 19, has come up through the ranks with Legia, and is now featuring as their main left back despite being right-footed.

The teenager can operate at right back or even in central midfield, and he has been a sensation in the Ekstraklasa this season, racking up six assists in just 19 games.

WARSAW, POLAND - 2020

That attacking record will make him an attractive proposition, and whilst it's a big jump to the Premier League, he does make sense for Tottenham.

Karbownik wouldn't break the bank, and given that Tottenham need depth at both left back and right back, he could emerge as a player to fill both roles for Jose Mourinho.

General View of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch