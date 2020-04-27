Report: Spurs coaches think Pochettino signing can be world class, but there's a problem

Tottenham Hotspur have decisions to make on Tanguy Ndombele.

According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur staff believe midfielder Tanguy Ndombele can be 'world class' – but there is concern over the messages he is receiving off the pitch.

It's claimed that Jose Mourinho and his coaches think Ndombele can become one of the best midfielders in the world, if he can put his game together.

However, there are fears that those close to Ndombele are trying to push him out of the club, drumming up interest in his signature in the media.

Tottenham will hope that Ndombele commits his future to the club and gets focused, but the rumours emerging will be a worry for Mourinho and co.

Sky Sports reported on Friday that Barcelona want to sign Ndombele, and have offered centre back Samuel Umtiti and right back Nelson Semedo for him.

Mourinho has been trying to get Ndombele fit and firing, pushing the boundaries a little too far in light of the global pandemic having been seen training together earlier this month.

Either Ndombele will respond well and finally show his best, or will grow tired of Mourinho's approach and push for a move away from the club.

Tottenham's club-record signing hasn't justified his price tag since Mauricio Pochettino signed him from Lyon last summer, and it seems that those close to him want him to make another summer move – this time away from Spurs.