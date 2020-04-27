Report: Southampton want to sign £35m, 6ft 4ins giant this summer

Premier League strugglers Saints need a new defender - could Ralph Hasenhuttl land Diogo Leite from Portugal giants FC Porto?

Southampton are in the mix to sign £35 million Porto starlet Diogo Leite, according to FootMercato, though Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have a big challenge on their hands.

Almost every summer, one of Portugal’s biggest clubs receive countless offers from all across the continent for their prized assets. And things are unlikely to change in 2020, even if the entire global game has been thrust into financial uncertainty.

It speaks volumes about Leite’s potential that he has clubs from all over Europe casting glances in his direction, despite starting just one Primeira Liga game this season.

According to FM, Southampton are one of many interested in a 21-year-old centre-back who lead Portugal to glory at the U17 European Championships four years ago.

The Saints will face competition from Marseille, Sassuolo, Borussia Monchengladbach, Sevilla and Valencia. Leite has a £35 million release clause in his contract, though the report suggests that Porto may be willing to listen to much lower offers.

A Bola claimed recently that Valencia were on the verge of completing a deal, though it seems that those reports were a little premature. Southampton are still in the race as it stands, with Leite exactly the kind of rough diamond who have come to define the South Coast club in the last decade or so.

The Saints have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League.