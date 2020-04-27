Quick links

Report: Southampton want to sign £35m, 6ft 4ins giant this summer

Danny Owen
Southampton FC manager Ralph Hasenhuttl during a Southampton FC press conference at the Staplewood Campus on January 10, 2019 in Southampton, England.
Premier League strugglers Saints need a new defender - could Ralph Hasenhuttl land Diogo Leite from Portugal giants FC Porto?

Diogo Leite of FC Porto runs in the field during the UEFA Europa League group G match between BSC Young Boys and FC Porto at Stade de Suisse, Wankdorf on November 28, 2019 in Bern,...

Southampton are in the mix to sign £35 million Porto starlet Diogo Leite, according to FootMercato, though Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have a big challenge on their hands.

Almost every summer, one of Portugal’s biggest clubs receive countless offers from all across the continent for their prized assets. And things are unlikely to change in 2020, even if the entire global game has been thrust into financial uncertainty.

 

It speaks volumes about Leite’s potential that he has clubs from all over Europe casting glances in his direction, despite starting just one Primeira Liga game this season.

According to FM, Southampton are one of many interested in a 21-year-old centre-back who lead Portugal to glory at the U17 European Championships four years ago.

L-R Diogo Leite and Diogo Queiros of Porto FC celebrate they win

The Saints will face competition from Marseille, Sassuolo, Borussia Monchengladbach, Sevilla and Valencia. Leite has a £35 million release clause in his contract, though the report suggests that Porto may be willing to listen to much lower offers.

A Bola claimed recently that Valencia were on the verge of completing a deal, though it seems that those reports were a little premature. Southampton are still in the race as it stands, with Leite exactly the kind of rough diamond who have come to define the South Coast club in the last decade or so.

The Saints have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League.

Porto's Portuguese defender Diogo Leite during the presentation of the Porto FC players before the Pre-season friendly match between FC Porto and AS Monaco FC, at Dragao Stadium in Porto...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

