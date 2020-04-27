Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Newcastle's new owners already want to sign £44m attacker compared to Messi

Olly Dawes
General view of the Newcastle United sign during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on February 11, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Nabil Fekir.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Sevilla during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020 in Sevilla Spain

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle United's new owners are planning a big-money move for Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir this summer.

Newcastle's big takeover should go through in the coming weeks, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers joining forces in a £300million takeover.

That should give Newcastle massive money to spend whenever the transfer window opens, and they have already been linked with a number of expensive signings.

 

Now, it's claimed that the Magpies owners are already eyeing up Real Betis ace Fekir for a big move, making him a priority target for the summer.

The report states that Betis want €50million (£44million) for Fekir, who has starred in Spain this season with seven goals and three assists in 22 games following a shock move from Lyon last summer.

Newcastle are thought to be planning a move already, potentially offering Fekir the chance to finally play in the Premier League having seen his 2018 Liverpool move fall through.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis celebrates scoring his team's opening goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on August 25, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

The 26-year-old would be a skilful, precocious addition to the Newcastle attack, and Magpies fans only have to look at Lauren Koscielny's verdict to see how talented their new target is ahead of a possible move.

Speaking to Four Four Two in 2016, Koscielny suggested that Fekir was similar to Lionel Messi because of his 'huge technical skills' and small steps whilst dribbling, and whilst Fekir may not quite hit the same heights, he's a dangerous left-footed attacker with outstanding dribbling ability, meaning he could make a huge impact on Tyneside if the new owners can pull off a deal.

General view of the Newcastle United sign during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on February 11, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch