Report: Newcastle's new owners already want to sign £44m attacker compared to Messi

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Nabil Fekir.

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle United's new owners are planning a big-money move for Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir this summer.

Newcastle's big takeover should go through in the coming weeks, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers joining forces in a £300million takeover.

That should give Newcastle massive money to spend whenever the transfer window opens, and they have already been linked with a number of expensive signings.

Now, it's claimed that the Magpies owners are already eyeing up Real Betis ace Fekir for a big move, making him a priority target for the summer.

The report states that Betis want €50million (£44million) for Fekir, who has starred in Spain this season with seven goals and three assists in 22 games following a shock move from Lyon last summer.

Newcastle are thought to be planning a move already, potentially offering Fekir the chance to finally play in the Premier League having seen his 2018 Liverpool move fall through.

The 26-year-old would be a skilful, precocious addition to the Newcastle attack, and Magpies fans only have to look at Lauren Koscielny's verdict to see how talented their new target is ahead of a possible move.

Speaking to Four Four Two in 2016, Koscielny suggested that Fekir was similar to Lionel Messi because of his 'huge technical skills' and small steps whilst dribbling, and whilst Fekir may not quite hit the same heights, he's a dangerous left-footed attacker with outstanding dribbling ability, meaning he could make a huge impact on Tyneside if the new owners can pull off a deal.