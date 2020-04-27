Quick links

Report: Newcastle United offer big-name transfer target a £200k-a-week contract

Danny Owen
Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Newcastle United could soon be a Premier League force again, especially with Kalidou Koulibaly leaves Serie A giants Napoli for St James' Park.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and US Lecce at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 9 February 2020.

Newcastle United are the first Premier League club to make a serious proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly with Le10 Sport claiming that the Napoli star has been offered a £200,000-a-week deal at St James’ Park.

Just take a few seconds to re-read that sentence, Magpies fans. It is the sort of claim that, even a fortnight ago, would have been nothing short of fantasy.

But with Mike Ashley packing his bags and heading for the exit, set to be replaced by a Saudi billionaire, everyone on Tyneside can dream of a return to the established elite.

 

And if Newcastle are keen to mark a new era with a marquee signing, who better than perhaps the only man on the planet who can rival Virgil van Dijk for the tag of ‘world’s best centre-back’?

FootMercato claimed on Sunday that the North East giants had made an ambitious move for the £90 million-rated Koulibaly. And Le10 Sport have now backed up those claims, stating that a £10 million-a-year deal, which equates to £200,000-a-week, is on the table.

Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (2ndL) exits the pitch after receiving a red card as Napoli's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti (C) looks on during the Italian Serie A football...

 

It almost seems unnecessary to point out that a deal to bring the Senagal powerhouse to Newcastle would make Koulibaly Newcastle’s record signing – and their best-paid player by some considerable margin.

The Magpies already have a host of talented central defenders on their books. But it's fair to say Koulibaly would still stroll into their starting XI, forming a potentially unbeatable partnership with a Jamaal Lascelles or a Fabian Schar.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli leaves the pitch after a red card during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

