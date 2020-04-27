Report: Newcastle United offer big-name transfer target a £200k-a-week contract

Newcastle United could soon be a Premier League force again, especially with Kalidou Koulibaly leaves Serie A giants Napoli for St James' Park.

Newcastle United are the first Premier League club to make a serious proposal for Kalidou Koulibaly with Le10 Sport claiming that the Napoli star has been offered a £200,000-a-week deal at St James’ Park.

Just take a few seconds to re-read that sentence, Magpies fans. It is the sort of claim that, even a fortnight ago, would have been nothing short of fantasy.

But with Mike Ashley packing his bags and heading for the exit, set to be replaced by a Saudi billionaire, everyone on Tyneside can dream of a return to the established elite.

And if Newcastle are keen to mark a new era with a marquee signing, who better than perhaps the only man on the planet who can rival Virgil van Dijk for the tag of ‘world’s best centre-back’?

FootMercato claimed on Sunday that the North East giants had made an ambitious move for the £90 million-rated Koulibaly. And Le10 Sport have now backed up those claims, stating that a £10 million-a-year deal, which equates to £200,000-a-week, is on the table.

It almost seems unnecessary to point out that a deal to bring the Senagal powerhouse to Newcastle would make Koulibaly Newcastle’s record signing – and their best-paid player by some considerable margin.

The Magpies already have a host of talented central defenders on their books. But it's fair to say Koulibaly would still stroll into their starting XI, forming a potentially unbeatable partnership with a Jamaal Lascelles or a Fabian Schar.