Report: Newcastle take step closer to making staggering signing of £90m star

Kalidou Koulibaly in action during an SSC Napoli training session on January 30, 2020 in Naples, Italy.
Newcastle United could be hugely active in the transfer window this summer, as they look to bring some big names to St. James' Park.

19th May 2019, Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy; Serie A football, Napoli versus Inter Milan; Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli

Newcastle United have made contract with Napoli over signing Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Foot Mercato.

With Newcastle’s takeover set to go through in the near future, the Magpies new owners are said to have big plans in the transfer market.

Newcastle are thought to want to strengthen every area of their squad, and Koulibaly has now emerged as a target.

 

Napoli have previously been wanting £90 million for the Senegalese defender (The Times), who is regarded as one of the most talented players in his position in the world.

But Newcastle have not been put off by his price-tag and are now making moves to bring him to St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have reportedly started discussions with Napoli, as they look to persuade the Italian club into a sale.

If Newcastle were to sign Koulibaly it would be a momentous move by the Magpies.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli in action during UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Napoli and RB Leipzig at the Stadio San Paolo on February 15, 2018 in Naples, Italy.

Not only would the club have to smash their transfer record to land him, but it would also prove that they have the financial muscle to attract some of the best players in world football to Tyneside.

Koulibaly would surely improve Newcastle’s starting line-up instantly upon his arrival, and he could make the Magpies a much stronger team next season, if he was to join up.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

