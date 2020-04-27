Report: Newcastle take step closer to making staggering signing of £90m star

Newcastle United could be hugely active in the transfer window this summer, as they look to bring some big names to St. James' Park.

Newcastle United have made contract with Napoli over signing Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Foot Mercato.

With Newcastle’s takeover set to go through in the near future, the Magpies new owners are said to have big plans in the transfer market.

Newcastle are thought to want to strengthen every area of their squad, and Koulibaly has now emerged as a target.

Napoli have previously been wanting £90 million for the Senegalese defender (The Times), who is regarded as one of the most talented players in his position in the world.

But Newcastle have not been put off by his price-tag and are now making moves to bring him to St. James’ Park.

The Magpies have reportedly started discussions with Napoli, as they look to persuade the Italian club into a sale.

If Newcastle were to sign Koulibaly it would be a momentous move by the Magpies.

Not only would the club have to smash their transfer record to land him, but it would also prove that they have the financial muscle to attract some of the best players in world football to Tyneside.

Koulibaly would surely improve Newcastle’s starting line-up instantly upon his arrival, and he could make the Magpies a much stronger team next season, if he was to join up.