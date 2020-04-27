Quick links

Report: Newcastle and Leicester eyeing record deal for £60m star nicknamed 'Hurricane'

Premier League duo Newcastle United and Leicester City reportedly want Shakhtar Donetsk's Tete - will Steve Bruce or Brendan Rodgers win the race?

Newcastle United and Leicester City are both interested in signing Shakhtar Donetsk forward Tete, according to Globo Esporte, though the Brazilian starlet will set the Premier League duo back a club-record £60 million.

The giants of Ukrainian football have a habit of unearthing the next best Samba stars and it seems only a matter of time before a 20-year-old nicknamed ‘the Hurricane’ follows in the footsteps of Willian, Fernandinho and Douglas Costa.

Tete only moved to Shakhtar from Gremio a year ago but, with five goals and four assists to his name this season, his price-tag has already soared to somewhere in the region of £60 million.

 

Globo Esporte claims that Newcastle and Leicester are interested in the Brazil U20 star, though that rather substantial price-tag makes Tete look like quite the risk – especially in today’s uncertain market.

The report adds that Newcastle’s interest is tied, as you might expect, to their impending £300 million takeover by Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman.

The Magpies are expected, initially at least, to target exciting young talents like Tete and Moussa Dembele with Financial Fair Play restrictions limiting their ability to make eye-catching marquee signings.

Tete, then, would fit the bill. As he would for a Leicester side who have been transformed into a Premier League force thanks largely to their inspired recruitment and their ability to help young players realise their potential.

Speaking recently, Tete admitted that he dreamed of a move to the Premier League with Liverpool and Manchester United dream destinations.

