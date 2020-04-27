Quick links

Report: Newcastle add available 61-year-old to list of managerial targets

Danny Owen
A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Premier League Newcastle United could replace Steve Bruce with Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino - or Serie A veteran Luciano Spalletti.

Luciano Spalletti head coach of FC Internazionale looks on during the serie A Match between Udinese Calcio and FC Internazionale at Stadio Friuli on May 6, 2018 in Udine, Italy.

Former Inter Milan and Roma boss Luciano Spalletti has emerged as another candidate to take over from Steve Bruce at Newcastle United this summer, according to Calciomercato.

If there is one man on Tyneside who might have reservations about a seemingly impending £300 million takeover, it is a Geordie gaffer who is living the dream at St James’ Park.

 

Bruce has done a somewhat respectable job in testing circumstances since taking over from Rafa Benitez, guiding Newcastle clear of a relegation battle and into the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in over a decade.

But, with all due respect to an old-school Englishman, Bruce is not exactly the kind of glamourous, elite-level tactician who a Saudi billionaire might want as the man to lead Newcastle into a bright new era.

ESPN claims that Max Allegri, Lucien Favre and ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino are all under consideration – and we can now add a grizzled Italian to the conversation.

FC Internazionale head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts during the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale on August 26, 2017 in Rome, Italy.

 

61-year-old Spalletti has been out of the game since he was replaced at Inter Milan by Antonio Conte last summer. A two-time Serie A coach of the year, the straight-talking Italian won three trophies during a fine spell with Roma before guiding Zenit St Petersburg to a pair of Russian Premier League titles.

Spalletti might not be a truly world-class coach, a la an Allegri or a Pochettino, but his vast experience could help to smooth the transition and help put the platform in place for a bright new era at Newcastle.

The Magpies’ answer to Roberto Mancini perhaps.

Luciano Spalletti manager of FC Internazionale shouts instructions to his players during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Empoli FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 26, 2019...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

