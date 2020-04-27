Report: Mourinho contacts speedy target as Spurs hope to beat Arsenal to deal

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to beat Arsenal to Max Aarons.

According to Soccer Link, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has spoken to Norwich City defender Max Aarons about making a move to North London this summer.

It's claimed that Spurs are keen to sign Aarons this summer, and Mourinho has now taken the next step by making contact with the right back – surely through an agent rather than to the player himself without Norwich's permission.

Arsenal are thought to be interested too, viewing him as cover and competition for Hector Bellerin at right back, whilst Everton were close to a deal last year and Manchester United also had a look before signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That's why Mourinho is seemingly ramping up Tottenham's interest, as he knows there will be a number of clubs looking to sign Aarons this summer.

Serge Aurier needs competition at right back, and Aarons fits the bill talent-wise whilst also helping Tottenham in terms of homegrown quotas for the Premier League and in Europe.

Aarons, 20, has made 27 Premier League appearances this season, and has continued to show his pace and attacking play, even if his assist numbers are down from six last season to one this season.

He should develop defensively in the future, especially under a manager like Mourinho, and he certainly fits the bill for Spurs as a talented young player with potential to grow in quality and value.

Arsenal's interest gives Tottenham a real reason to move quickly, and if these new reports are true, Spurs are seemingly taking great steps towards a deal.