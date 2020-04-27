Quick links

Report: Liverpool will welcome back 26-year-old

Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius (L) is scored upon by Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (R) from a free kick during the 2018 International Champions Cup at Bank of America Stadium...
Loris Karius is scheduled to go back to Liverpool this summer.

Loris Karius of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool are ready to welcome Loris Karius back to the club.

Karius is on loan at Besiktas at the moment, having joined the Turkish club from Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

The German goalkeeper is scheduled to return to the Reds at the end of the season, although The Guardian has reported that the 26-year-old is close to cancelling his loan deal at Besiktas due to dispute over unpaid wages.

Sky Sports have claimed that Liverpool are ready to welcome back the goalkeeper, and that the Merseyside outfit have not made a decision whether or not to offload him.

 

Leaving Liverpool

With Alisson the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool and Adrian his back-up, it is hard to see Karius get any playing time at the Reds next season.

The German is used to playing regular first-team football, and it is hard to see him accept the role of being a third-choice goalkeeper.

It would make sense if Karius find a new club and moves there permanently, although it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open and how much clubs will be willing to spend.

Loris Karius of Liverpool breaks down in tears after defeat in the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

