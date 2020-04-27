Quick links

Report: Liverpool want to sign 32-year-old, will offer a contract until 2023

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders saw the best from Napoli's Serie A legend Dries Mertens during the Champions League group stage.

Liverpool have hatched a plan to sign Napoli legend Dries Mertens this summer with Tuttomercatoweb claiming that Jurgen Klopp’s side could offer the Belgian international a three-year deal.

With the global health crisis likely to leave an indelible imprint on the transfer market, 2020 could be the year of the bargain.

And considering that one of the hottest forwards in European football is due to become a free agent sooner rather than later, it is no surprising that Mertens has emerged as a target for some of the biggest and best clubs on the continent.

 

The winger-turned-centre-forward has produced another 12 goals this season, including a fizzing volley against Liverpool at Anfield back in November.

Mertens found the net too as Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli consigned The Reds to a shock defeat at the Stadio San Paolo in the Champions League group-stage two months earlier.

TMW claims that Liverpool have been suitably impressed by an evergreen 32-year-old and could offer him a contract until 2023. Mertens looks a perfect fit for Klopp’s high-octane 4-3-3 system, representing an immediate if short-term upgrade on Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi.

The former PSV star has scored 87 goals in the last four seasons. And while he is hardly the typical kind of signing for a club who are famed for snapping up talented youngsters and turning them into world stars, this is a summer when traditional convention is likely to go out of the window.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

