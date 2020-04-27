Quick links

Report: Jurgen Klopp has hatched a plan regarding Liverpool target

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool reportedly want Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

According to Le10 Sport, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made contact with Kylian Mbappe’s father.

It has been reported by the French news outlet that Klopp has made contact with the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s father to declare Liverpool’s interest in the youngster and to sell the vision for the 21-year-old.

 

Blockbuster signing for Liverpool

Liverpool have a very potent attacking unit, but the signing of Mbappe would see the Reds take it to another level altogether.

The 21-year-old is one of the best player in the world, and given his tender age, it is fair to assume that the France international will only improve and develop further in the coming years.

Summer transfer feasible?

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it does look quite unlikely at the moment that clubs will spend a lot of money in the summer transfer window.

PSG are unlikely to sell Mbappe on the cheap this summer, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool would be prepared to spend to splash the cash.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

