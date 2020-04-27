Quick links

Report: How Newcastle United plan to convince Edinson Cavani this summer

Subhankar Mondal
Edinson Cavani of PSG celebrates his goal with Angel Di Maria, Thomas Meunier during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes stadium on May...
Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

Edinson Cavani controls the ball during a Paris Saint-Germain training session at Ooredoo Center on January 24, 2020 in Paris, France.

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle United are ready to offer Edinson Cavani a golden contract.

It has been reported that Premier League outfit Newcastle are interested in signing Cavani on a free transfer this summer.

The report has claimed that Atletico Madrid, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Palmeiras all have approached the Uruguay international striker.

 

However, according to the report, the 33-year-old has not yet decided on his next club, and Newcastle are planning to convince him to move to St. James’ Park by offering him a “golden contract”.

According to ESPN FC, PCP Capital Partners, the Saudi-backed consortium, are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Paris Saint-Germain's Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring his team's third goal, to equal the club's top scorer, during the French L1 football match between Paris...

Blockbuster signing for Newcastle United

Cavani may be 33 years of age, but the Uruguay international is still a very good striker who can do a good job for Newcastle for a season or two.

Bringing the striker to St. James’ Park would be a statement of intent from the prospective new owners of Newcastle.

Edinson Cavani of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Diego Godin after scoring his team's third goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match between Uruguay and Russia at Samara...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

