Report: How Newcastle United plan to convince Edinson Cavani this summer

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

According to Foot Mercato, Newcastle United are ready to offer Edinson Cavani a golden contract.

It has been reported that Premier League outfit Newcastle are interested in signing Cavani on a free transfer this summer.

The report has claimed that Atletico Madrid, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Palmeiras all have approached the Uruguay international striker.

However, according to the report, the 33-year-old has not yet decided on his next club, and Newcastle are planning to convince him to move to St. James’ Park by offering him a “golden contract”.

According to ESPN FC, PCP Capital Partners, the Saudi-backed consortium, are on the verge of buying Newcastle from current owner Mike Ashley.

Football in England and France is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Blockbuster signing for Newcastle United

Cavani may be 33 years of age, but the Uruguay international is still a very good striker who can do a good job for Newcastle for a season or two.

Bringing the striker to St. James’ Park would be a statement of intent from the prospective new owners of Newcastle.